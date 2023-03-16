Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

It's official: Chicago to have 14 aldermanic runoffs, including 6 wards with incumbents

By Sun Times Media Wire,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oa7qs_0lKX7jgi00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – It’ll be a race to the runoff for West Side Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) — and a sigh of relief for Logan Square Ald.
Daniel La Spata (1st).

The official final results including all eligible mail-in ballots counted by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday put Taliaferro 25 votes shy of the majority he needed to win a third term in the City Council outright after the Feb. 28 election.

That places Taliaferro among six incumbent alderpersons forced into runoff contests on April 4, in addition to races for eight other open Council seats and the mayoral showdown between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.

In the ward races, La Spata found himself just barely on the safe side of the 50% bubble, securing a second term with only 14 votes above the majority required to spare him a runoff

Taliaferro, an ally of outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot, had cruised to reelection in 2019.

Now, he faces another political round, squaring off against community organizer CB Johnson. Since Feb. 28, Taliaferro, the chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee had been narrowly avoiding a runoff until election officials reported 112 ballots for write-in candidates over the weekend.

Those ballots widened the vote pool enough to sink Taliaferro below the 50% mark; he ended up just shy of 49.8%, compared to 39.8% for Johnson.

Election board spokesman Max Bever said his agency hasn’t been able to find another example throughout the city’s colorful electoral history of write-in ballots being a deciding factor in forcing an incumbent to a runoff.

A campaign spokesperson for Johnson, who is backed by U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, called it “the best example of democracy in action.”

A handful of other sitting Council members have been gearing up for runoffs since the February election, including Ald. Gilbert Villegas, who is up against teacher Lori Torres Whitt, and Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th), who is facing attorney Megan Mathias.

Three Council members appointed by Lightfoot to fill vacancies over the past year will also have to defend their seats: Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) against Chicago Police Officer Anthony Ciaravino; Ald. Monique Scott (24th) against business owner Creative Scott; and Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) against Sheffield Neighborhood Association president Brian Comer.

Runoffs are also in the offing for eight wards without incumbents.

On the South Side, state Rep. Lamont Robinson faces Prentice Butler in the 4th Ward; Desmon Yancy is squaring off against Tina Hone in the 5th; William Hall is vying against Richard Wooten in the 6th; Chicago Police Officer Peter Chico is competing with Ana Guajardo in the 10th; and Ronnie Mosley is running against Cornell Dantzler in the 21st.

In the Northwest Side’s 30th Ward, Jessica Gutiérrez and Ruth Cruz are running. And on the North Side, Angela Clay and Kim Walz are squaring off in the 46th, and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth and Joe Dunne are competing in the 48th.

As for the final mayoral election results, Vallas led with 32.9% of the vote, compared to 21.6% for Johnson, 16.8% for Lightfoot and about 13.7% for U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

Citywide voter turnout in February ended up at 35.9%, a slight increase from 35.5% in 2019.

Early voting for the runoff starts Monday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon
Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks retired police, Brandon Johnson, and potential endorsements
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Suburban Cook County needs at least 1,000 more poll workers for April election, officials say
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Chicago May Have A New Black Mayor, And He Has Jim Clyburn's Endorsement
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Early voting begins Monday for Chicago's 2023 runoff election
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Evanston alderwoman returns campaign donations tied to Northwestern stadium project's financial backer
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Chicago mayoral candidates Johnson and Vallas talk about police, teachers unions
Chicago, IL3 days ago
South suburban priest to be reinstated after investigation: Archdiocese of Chicago
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
CPD looking for public input on new racial equity plan
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Chicago reporter tells Lori Lightfoot to get the hell out
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Whistleblower bill would protect workers from threats to check immigration status
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Leaders of Chicago's LGBTQ community oppose mayoral candidate over anti-LGBTQ actions
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Ja'Mal Green backs Paul Vallas for mayor, state's top legal officer endorses Brandon Jonnson
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Goonie Gang terrorized Englewood, bragged on Facebook, made Goonie Gang T-shirts, feds say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body
Rockport, IL7 hours ago
Falling bricks from vacant building crash into townhome on West Side
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Bill would fill gap in healthcare coverage for immigrants in Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago
6-time felon who built a shooting range in his Chicago basement is sentenced to prison
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Police Department announces Interim Superintendent
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 3-16-23: Reflecting on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s record
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man attacked 2 people with a bottle, punched 2 others in the Loop: prosecutors
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Offenders in custody after 2nd string of robberies in Rivers Casino, Mariano’s parking lot
Park Ridge, IL22 hours ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Illinois
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Gary Police Department overhaul: Agencies provide an update
Gary, IN4 days ago
Chicago mayoral election poll shows tight race between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Chicago carjacker busted after becoming confused by stick shift: prosecutors
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2 shot and killed on South Side, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Unable to keep up with attrition, Chicago Police Department may roll out the red carpet for cops who quit
Chicago, IL3 days ago
As Kennedy construction begins, Metra to add more trains along northwest line
Chicago, IL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy