Crozer Health to lay off 215 workers amid restructuring

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) -- Crozer Health is restructuring. As part of that restructuring they’re laying off 215 employees, which officials with the health company say represents 4% of their workforce.

In a statement released Wednesday, they said they were losing about $7 million every month, which is unsustainable for the long term.

Crozer CEO Anthony Esposito says, in part, “We made the difficult decision to restructure our operations in order to ensure that resources are properly allocated to meet our patients’ and our communities’ most pressing health care needs, while at the same time allowing us to stem the financial losses that threaten our ability to continue serving Delaware County.”