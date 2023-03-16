Open in App
Texas State
ValleyCentral

Major cold front coming to the Valley with the hope of rain

By Bryan Hale,

5 days ago

Another large storm system is moving east across the United States promising to push an aggressive cold front through the Rio Grande Valley early Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyUEw_0lKX4u2q00

While the front makes its way to the RGV there will be a strong southerly wind Thursday blowing from 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph.

Stage set for change. The cold front, the leading edge of cooler air, will slice through the RGV between 5 and 8 am Friday morning. When the cold front pushes through it is expected to generate rain and thunderstorms.

The strongest, even severe, storms are expected to remain well north of Deep South Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033qfk_0lKX4u2q00

The best news comes behind the cold front as conditions will set up, starting Saturday evening, for a light rain event lasting through early next week. This is the best kind of rain, slow and steady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGp9j_0lKX4u2q00

General forecast data put possible rainfall totals anywhere from three quarters of an inch out west to at least 2 inches of rain near the coast by Tuesday of next week. Not a drought buster but a much needed drink for yards and trees across the Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dl9Pi_0lKX4u2q00
Last but not least is the cool down. Recent high temperatures have flirted with or even exceeded record levels, so a brief break from the heat may be welcome.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

