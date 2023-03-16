Open in App
Waynesboro, VA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Leader

Waynesboro's approved school calendar has students going back Aug. 9

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAJ3J_0lKX4tA700

The Waynesboro School Board approved the calendar for the 2023-24 academic year at its Tuesday, March 14 meeting. Augusta County and Staunton had already approved their calendars earlier in March.

Key Dates:

End of first semester: Friday, Dec. 15

First day for second semester: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

High school graduation: Friday, May 17, 2024

Last day of school for students: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

No school for students:

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 4

First semester teacher workdays/staff development: Sept. 18, Oct. 9, Nov. 7

First semester parent conferences: Oct. 10

Thanksgiving break: Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 24

Winter break for students: Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 through Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 15

Second semester teacher workdays/staff development: Feb. 19, March 4, April 22 (2024)

Second semester parent conferences: Feb. 20

Spring break: Monday, March 25, 2024 through Monday, April 1, 2024

Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Construction worker dead after falling from new bridge at UVa
Charlottesville, VA4 days ago
Police searching for missing Charlottesville teen
Charlottesville, VA6 days ago
The Disrespect for Virginia is unreal!!
Charlottesville, VA5 days ago
Officers find person of interest in Charlottesville case at Albemarle County home
Charlottesville, VA6 days ago
Local restaurant, struggling with staffing shortage, closes dining room
Charlottesville, VA7 days ago
Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
Waynesboro, VA6 days ago
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia
Culpeper, VA9 days ago
Reba concert causes traffic jam
Charlottesville, VA9 days ago
Lynchburg mother charged with child neglect after young boy found wandering on Park Avenue
Lynchburg, VA6 days ago
Arson suspect apprehended by Greene County Sheriff’s Office personnel
Stanardsville, VA4 days ago
Another Alleged Assault by Augusta County Sheriff's Deputies Raises Alarming Concerns Over Pattern of Violence
Stuarts Draft, VA7 days ago
Man wanted for Charlottesville felony charges found, arrested in Albemarle
Charlottesville, VA12 days ago
LPD: Parent of young boy found wandering alone identified
Lynchburg, VA11 days ago
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for violating probation
Lynchburg, VA11 days ago
SEE IT: Crash cleared after car ends up on median on Route 29 Business
Lynchburg, VA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy