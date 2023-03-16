Open in App
Schenectady, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Stabbing on CDTA sends one to the hospital

By Madison Lambert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sdn6A_0lKX4sHO00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10)- At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Schenectady police responded to 1773 State Street for reports of a stabbing on a CDTA bus. When police arrived, they had determined a 23-year-old male had suffered slashes to his head and torso. He was transported to Albany Med and is in stable condition.

The Colonie Police Department had assisted this investigation by pulling over a CDTA bus near Osborne Road and evacuating its passengers. Currently, there is no suspect in custody.

Jaime Kazlo from CDTA has told NEWS10 that she is working closely with the Schenectady Police during this ongoing investigation. Stick with NEWS10 for updates both on air and online.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY newsLocal Albany, NY
5 things to know this Tuesday, March 21
Troy, NY11 hours ago
Albany man sentenced to 11 years for possessing an illegal handgun
Albany, NY3 hours ago
Early morning Albany shooting sends one to hospital
Albany, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Troy teen remains hospitalized after crash
Troy, NY23 hours ago
NYSP: Four arrested following a drug investigation in Queensbury
Queensbury, NY2 hours ago
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Troy
Troy, NY1 day ago
NYSP: Winthrop man attempts to flee during traffic stop
Malta, NY4 hours ago
Teen in grave condition following SUV, mini-bike crash in Troy
Troy, NY1 day ago
Cohoes fire under investigation
Cohoes, NY1 day ago
3 men involved in violent burglary in Herkimer sentenced to prison
Herkimer, NY1 day ago
12 vehicles broken into overnight in Berkshire County
Dalton, MA1 day ago
Police investigate fatal crash at The Landing on 20
Duanesburg, NY1 day ago
Vermont man accused of crashing into truck while drunk
Pownal, VT1 day ago
Saratoga offers free Narcan training and distribution
Corinth, NY7 hours ago
Man killed after crashing into Duanesburg restaurant
Duanesburg, NY1 day ago
Albany police investigate Hamilton Street stabbing
Albany, NY3 days ago
Troy man sentenced to 20 years for killing brother
Troy, NY1 day ago
Fire breaks out in Troy parking garage
Troy, NY10 hours ago
Be Careful Driving in Troy, Sinkhole Swallows CDTA Bus
Troy, NY3 days ago
Massive Rally of 15K People to Shut Down Parts of Albany this Week
Albany, NY1 day ago
NYSP: Cohoes man makes bomb threat at a daycare center
Clifton Park, NY4 days ago
NYSP: Albany man throws loaded gun out of a moving car
Albany, NY4 days ago
Smith’s of Cohoes reopening under new ownership
Cohoes, NY6 hours ago
Storm debris cleanup continues in Clifton Park
Clifton Park, NY5 hours ago
Man Calls In Bomb Threat To Daycare In Clifton Park, Police Say
Clifton Park, NY4 days ago
TSA participating in three upcoming hiring fairs
Albany, NY9 hours ago
Queensbury fight ends with hospitalization, arrests
Queensbury, NY4 days ago
Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple fires
Canajoharie, NY1 day ago
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Montgomery County
Palatine Bridge, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy