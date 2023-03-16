Open in App
Mount Airy, NC
WNCT

Two North Carolina fugitives flee into Virginia

By Odyssey Fields,

5 days ago

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says two people are in custody after leading authorities on an extensive vehicle pursuit through North Carolina and Virginia on Feb. 9.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies were notified of an ongoing vehicle pursuit involving the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit approaching the Virginia and North Carolina state lines. Carroll County deputies were informed that a fugitive later identified as 35-year-old Zachary Brian Willis, of Mount Airy North Carolina, was allegedly driving a stolen white Chevrolet SUV and traveling on Interstate 77 North reportedly approaching speeds around 130 mph.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Hillsville Police Department immediately responded to assist with the pursuit. Attempts were unsuccessfully made to end the pursuit using spike strips.

Five horses killed in Appomattox, juvenile charged

The pursuit then continued on multiple highways and streets throughout Carroll County before ultimately reaching a dead end at a housing complex on Elk Spur Road. Four people then exited the vehicle including Willis, 37-year-old Marquis Anthony Whitlock Hodges, and two unidentified women. One of the women immediately surrender to officers while the remanding three continued to flee from the police.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police then set up a perimeter around the area. K9 units assisted in the search and were able to successfully locate Hodges in a small creek. The search continued on Beer Trail Road where K9 units located Willis and an unidentified woman who was later released.

At the conclusion of the incident, Willis was charged with the following:

  • Felony Elude, Possession of Stolen Property (stolen vehicle)
  • Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Reckless Driving
  • No Drivers License
  • Being a Fugitive from Justice

Hodges was the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule II Drug
  • Being a fugitive from Justice.

During their investigation, detectives learned Hodges was wanted in Surry County for a narcotics violation and Willis was wanted for violating probation. Additionally, the stolen Chevrolet was recovered and returned to its owner.

Willis and Hodges were transported to the Carroll County Magistrate’s Office and were being held without bond pending arraignment in Carroll County General District Court.

WFXR News will update this story as details are released.

