Injured hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An injured hiker was rescued Wednesday night from the Appalachian Trail in Carter County.

A 62-year-old man was hiking on the trail when they fell and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to rescue coordinator James Heaton with the Carter County Rescue Squad.

“We received a call of a male subject who had fallen on the Appalachian Trail,” Heaton told News Channel 11 during the rescue. “Shortly after 5 p.m., crews responded to the area. And so for the last couple of hours, we’ve been trying to make entry and access to the subject’s location there on the Appalachian Trail. He’s in a very remote area of the county near the North Carolina state line.”

“We receive a lot of calls, you know, throughout the year of injuries and lost people near the Appalachian Trail. So, this is an area we’re pretty commonly familiar with,” Heaton said.

The man was rescued and taken to a local hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery, Heaton said.

