Open in App
Carter County, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Injured hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail in Carter County

By Slater Teague,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OI63_0lKX3UXX00

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An injured hiker was rescued Wednesday night from the Appalachian Trail in Carter County.

A 62-year-old man was hiking on the trail when they fell and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to rescue coordinator James Heaton with the Carter County Rescue Squad.

“We received a call of a male subject who had fallen on the Appalachian Trail,” Heaton told News Channel 11 during the rescue. “Shortly after 5 p.m., crews responded to the area. And so for the last couple of hours, we’ve been trying to make entry and access to the subject’s location there on the Appalachian Trail. He’s in a very remote area of the county near the North Carolina state line.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sv4Y_0lKX3UXX00

“We receive a lot of calls, you know, throughout the year of injuries and lost people near the Appalachian Trail. So, this is an area we’re pretty commonly familiar with,” Heaton said.

The man was rescued and taken to a local hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery, Heaton said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local firearm dealers react to Biden’s gun control executive order
Gray, TN5 days ago
1 injured in machine accident at Bulls Gap manufacturing facility, officials say
Bulls Gap, TN2 days ago
Johnson City woman in critical condition after I-26 crash
Johnson City, TN7 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO18 hours ago
Bodies Recovered After Fall Into Niagara Falls Gorge, Snowmobile Accident
Niagara Falls, NY27 days ago
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia
Culpeper, VA9 days ago
What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?
New York City, NY4 days ago
VSP: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Tazewell Co. crash
Oakwood, VA7 days ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Fatal car fire in Greeneville church parking lot ruled an accident
Greeneville, TN5 days ago
Frederick County Middle School teacher investigated for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Winchester, VA7 days ago
Man completes 2,200-mile Appalachian trail after he was told he wouldn't be able to walk by age 30
Middletown, PA4 days ago
JCPD officer involved in crash, both parties injured
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Local artist films first music video in Rogersville, Tennessee
Rogersville, TN6 days ago
Vols Quarterback Target Gets 5-Star Bump
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
One dead following Kingsport house fire, officials say
Kingsport, TN9 days ago
Traffic changes, upcoming Newport Bypass construction in Cocke County
Newport, TN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy