Lansing State Journal

East Lansing turns away Battle Creek Central for boys basketball regional title

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal,

5 days ago

DEWITT — Cam Hutson stood amid the celebration on the court at DeWitt High School and posed for a few pictures.

The East Lansing boys basketball players had a few moments earlier jumped around with their peers with a regional championship trophy held high.

It was a feeling Hutson described as amazing.

And it was a scene he admitted was a little hard to picture in January when the Trojans found themselves 4-7 and on a six-game losing streak.

"It was hard to imagine it, but I knew since the start of the year we could do some big things like this," Hutson said. "I just tried to keep that mentality throughout the whole year even when we were down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VtoZ_0lKX2VO300

The approach paid off.

The Trojans' 56-43 win over Battle Creek Central in Wednesday's Division 1 regional final marked their 12th victory in their last 14 games since that losing streak.

And the regional championship was the second in three seasons for East Lansing, which will face Muskegon in a quarterfinal Tuesday at Caledonia with a trip to the Breslin Center on the line.

"It feels great to lead these guys to this experience," East Lansing coach Ray Mitchell said. "I was over (on the staff) at Sexton and we made some runs and I wanted to do this (here). This is our second time going to the Elite Eight. The last time was the COVID year and we lost five guys in that next game. This year we're going to have a full roster and I think it's just a great experience for everybody."

Hutson delivers in pivotal third quarter

Hutson finished with 21 points and Christian Dunn added 10 points as East Lansing (16-9) won its sixth straight.

The third quarter proved to be the defining stretch as the Trojans put themselves among the final eight teams standing in Division 1.

Battle Creek Central (17-8) opened the third quarter with seven straight points to pull within four at 28-24. But Hutson got the Trojans back on track and led an 11-0 run as they regained control. Hutson had nine points during the run, hitting a 3 to start things.

East Lansing maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way to add on to the momentum they've been building over the past month.

"Being one of the last eight teams left playing is just a great accomplishment," Mitchell said. "It's about youth staying together, staying the course, not giving up and believing and figuring things out. They are getting better every day and getting better every week. Now look where we're at."

DIVISION 3: Zander Woodruff takes over, leads Laingsburg past Michigan Center for regional title

DIVISION 3: Jamison Eklund's buzzer-beater propels Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball to regional title

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing turns away Battle Creek Central for boys basketball regional title

