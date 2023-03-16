Open in App
Mckenzie, TN
The Jackson Sun

How McKenzie's boys basketball refreshed coach John Wilkins more than the champion girls team

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJZft_0lKX2Rr900

MURFREESBORO − McKenzie boys basketball coach John Wilkins felt the most frustration during the season on Feb. 3 when the girls team he also coaches lost to Houston County by 17 points.

“I enjoy those girls, they're like family to me too but being around these guys, it was just so refreshing this year,” Wilkins said. “With them wanting to work this year, it was easy for me to do my job because I just asked them to do it and they go out and do the rest and that's that's so refreshing as a coach.”

Wilkins had those feelings quickly dissipate once he coached the boys team that was “the polar opposite” that evening and enjoyed a great win. While Wilkins relished the time he coached a girls team who went on to win its second consecutive state championship, he said coaching the boys this season replenished him.

Unlike the McKenzie girls, the boys team did not take home the gold ball.

University High School - Johnson City defeated McKenzie 66-53 in the Class 1A quarterfinals of the TSSAA BlueCross Boys Basketball State Championships at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.

Marquez Taylor led McKenzie (21-6) with 22 points, making 10 of his 18 field goals.

Andrew Cole led USJC (23-12) in points with 24 along with 10 rebounds and four assists. His teammate AJ Murphy finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Wilkins' refreshed feeling from coaching the boys team was actually the opposite experience the prior season where the girls team rejuvenated him.

SCORES:TSSAA basketball championships boys state bracket, scores

BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS:How MTSU basketball commitment Savannah Davis ignited another McKenzie state championship

HUMBOLDT BASKETBALL:Youthful Humboldt basketball savors TSSAA state tournament appearance despite Hampton loss

McKenzie had several football players, most notably Taylor, who won a state championship in 2022, and they brought an exuberance to the basketball season at the onset that excited Wilkins.

When Wilkins started coaching at McKenzie, Taylor — a two-sport athlete who will play football at Austin-Peay — was a fourth grader and was told he had strong potential as an athlete. Along with other players that were Taylor’s age, Wilkins has a special fondness after watching them grow for an extended time.

“I started with that young of an age and to come graduate and play for me, I mean, they just kind of they kind of feel like family to me,” Wilkins said. “I've known them so long.”

Wilkins enjoyed the team he coached but is not pleased with the loss in the state quarterfinals. However, he appreciates the accomplishment of reaching this point.

“Getting the opportunity to bring them to stay two years in a row, you know, is special to me,” Wilkins said. “They got a lot to be proud of. They set the standard pretty high and, you know, they're a group that I'll always remember.”

