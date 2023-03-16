Open in App
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Khristopher Brown, 19, of Topeka, identified as East Topeka homicide victim; case remains unsolved

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal,

5 days ago
Khristopher A.L. Brown, 19, of Topeka, was the homicide victim fatally shot Tuesday evening in East Topeka, Topeka police announced late Wednesday afternoon. No arrests had been made.

Police Lt. Donna Eubanks said officers were called about 7:53 p.m. Tuesday to 1300 S.E. 8th Ave. on a report of a hit-and-run accident. That address is at the northeast corner of S.E. 8th and Lime.

Officers arrived to find Brown, who was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene, she said.

Detectives were investigating, Eubanks said.

She asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Brown was Topeka's ninth homicide victim this year, with those killings coming in seven separate incidents.

The capital city recorded 18 homicides last year.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

