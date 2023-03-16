Open in App
Patriot Ledger

'I'm very proud of them': Norwell High girls basketball goes out in Final Four with a bang

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nARsi_0lKX2Lo100

NEWTON — The Norwell High girls basketball team was just one shot away from a trip to the Division 3 state championship.

Sophomore Reagan Dowd launched a shot from just inside half court. She fell to the floor after some contact from the defender, but no foul was called. Her shot missed, and the No. 2 Clippers' (21-3) season came to an end with a 40-38 loss to No. 3 Bishop Fenwick, 40-38, in the Div. 3 semifinals.

“It seemed clear,” said Norwell coach Matt Marani of the last shot. “I thought (the ref) had the call. (In) the confusion, she put her hand up like she’s calling (a foul).”

Chloe Richardson, a senior captain, scored, a team-high 18 points in the loss. The semifinal trip was Norwell's first since 1989. That came after losing South Shore League MVP Grace Oliver in the offseason. Oliver transferred to Noble and Greenough, where she was recently named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Massachusetts.

“I’m actually really proud because I know that at the beginning of the season nobody expected us to even make it to where we were last year,” said Richardson. “And I know that we have a lot of support from the town."

“She’s become a complete player,” Marani said of Richardson. “I’m so proud of the kid. I’m sad she’s graduating, I’d love another year with her.”

The Clippers had a hard time finding their offense in the first half. With Sophomore Madison Oliver in early foul trouble, it was Norwell’s defense that kept the Clippers in it. Fenwick led at halftime, 19-14.

The second half is when the Clippers turned up their offensive velocity. Oliver’s 8 points, all of which came in the second half, helped Norwell take a lead. Fenwick's Cecilia Kay was a matchup issue and she finished with 19 points, most of which came in the paint.

“This is my favorite team I’ve ever been on,” said Madison Oliver, Grace's younger sister. “And I expect nothing less from us than giving everything we have every second, even if the calls weren't going our way.”

Wednesday’s loss at Newton North High made it the 10th time in 11 years that Norwell was eliminated by a private school in the Div. 3 tournament (in 2019 Norwell lost to league foe Rockland). The Div. 3 state title will come down to St. Mary's of Lynn, which is making its fourth consecutive trip to the state final, and Fenwick. Both are private schools.

“I have a lot of feelings towards that, but I’m going to hold off for now because that’s not the reason we lost this game,” said Marani. “We didn’t finish, their length effected us, and a few more bounces our way it would be a different outcome.”

With Kay’s inside presence, it took a collective effort on the glass. Dowd (5 rebounds) and Sarah Cashin (6 rebounds), and Oliver (8 rebounds) were the top rebounders for Norwell.

“I’m really proud,” said Cashin. “Nobody expected us outside of us to really go this far. So, obviously, it sucks (to lose). We really wanted to make the championship, but I’m really proud of us.”

Dowd looks to be in store for a bright future.

“She’s a guard yet plays so physical and so old for a sophomore,” Marani said of Dowd. “She’s just an impressive kid. She’s just tapping in to her abilities.”

The Clippers graduate seven seniors: Chloe Kirchner (captain), Richardson (captain), Cashin (captain), Mia Pearce, Hannah Devaney, Ella McLaughlin and Gracyn Higgins.

“It’s a great group of kids that work hard every day,” Marani said. “Obviously they’re sad now, but at some point they’ll look back on the season with great pride and I’m very proud of them.”

