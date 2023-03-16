Open in App
Source: Josh Wynder completes $1.5m Benfica transfer

By Kristian Dyer,

5 days ago

Louisville City defender Josh Wynder has completed a transfer to Benfica, a source in Portugal tells Pro Soccer Wire.

The highly rated 17-year-old will make the move to Europe this summer. All medicals have been conducted and Wynder’s contract has been signed with the Portuguese club.

The transfer is worth $1.5 million plus potential add-ons, making it the largest in USL history. The previous record was Kobi Henry’s move to Reims from Orange County SC for a reported $700,000.

Pro Soccer Wire reported last week that Benfica fended off offers from Monaco and Red Bull Salzburg to land Wynder, one of the top prospects in the United States youth national team setup.

Wynder already has 32 career appearances in the USL Championship, despite not turning 18 until May.

Last season, Wynder started 21 games for Louisville City as well as appearing in five games for the United States U-19s. His breakout season saw him nominated for the 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year.

Going into the weekend, Benfica has an incredible 22-2-1 record in the Primeira Liga, sitting eight points clear atop the table. Last week, they thoroughly dismantled Belgian outfit Club Brugge to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

