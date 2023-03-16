Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

MacKinnon's shootout goal gives Avs 2-1 win over Maple Leafs

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAmKO_0lKWuXhB00

TORONTO (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon was the only scorer in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Mikko Rantanen scored in regulation for Colorado (38-22-6), which got 18 saves from Alexandar Georgiev.

Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto (40-18-9). Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

After a frantic overtime in which both teams had terrific chances, MacKinnon beat Samsonov on a nice deke on the Avalanche’s second shot.

Georgiev then denied Mitch Marner for Colorado, which improved to 4-4 in shootouts. Toronto dropped to 0-2 in shootouts.

RANTANEN RISING

Ratanen's 44 goals are the most by a Finnish-born player since Teemu Selanne scored 48 in 2006-07.

EARLY START

Marner factored in on the game-opening goal for the 19th time this season, which trails only MacKinnon (20) for the most among all players.

WAITING ON GABE

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season, continues to work his way back from knee surgery.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said following Tuesday’s practice there’s still no timeline for the winger’s return.

“Making progress,” Bednar said. “Gonna keep grinding to get back as soon as he can. I don’t know when that will be. I don’t know if it’ll be regular season, beginning of post-season. It’s all going to be up to him.”

SCHENN’S BACK

Luke Schenn returned to Scotiabank Arena as a member of the Maple Leafs for the first time in more than a decade.

Acquired from Vancouver prior to the trade deadline, the veteran defenseman rejoined the club after his wife recently gave birth to the couple’s third child.

The Leafs selected Schenn, who didn’t dress against Colorado, with the fifth overall pick in 2008 before trading him to Philadelphia in 2012.

“Coming into this dressing room, it’s surreal,” the 33-year-old said Wednesday morning. “You appreciate what it means to play in Toronto, but not to the extent I do now.”

LOSING LEHKONEN

Artturi Lehkonen will be out at least four weeks with a broken finger suffered in Colorado’s 8-4 victory over Montreal on Monday, adding to the club’s season-long injury misery.

The winger was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday in Colorado.

“One of our identity guys,” Bednar said. “One of the hardest-working guys on the ice in every single game.”

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Ottawa on Thursday in the third game of a four-game trip.

Maple Leafs: Host Carolina on Friday in the finale of a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nurse scores late in OT to give Oilers 5-4 win over Sharks
San Jose, CA17 hours ago
Pettersson, Hughes shine in Canucks' 2-1 win over Ducks
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Demko, Canucks finish strong to hand Kings 3-2 shootout loss
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO18 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Republican senators vote to outlaw diversity, equity and inclusion programs
Queen Creek, AZ3 hours ago
Court orders Glendale company to pay more than $700K in back wages
Glendale, AZ5 hours ago
State lawmakers moving to require election equipment have domestic parts, built in U.S.
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy