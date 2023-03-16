Open in App
Milpitas, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

13 inmates overdose on fentanyl in Milpitas jail in one week

By Tori Gaines,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qTtv_0lKWrxd000

MILPITAS, Calif. ( KRON ) — Thirteen inmates overdosed on fentanyl at Elmwood Correctional Facility, and three staff members were impacted after being exposed to the drug while treating the inmates, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanford employee arrested for allegedly making false claims of two rapes on campus

The first incident was reported on March 8 when two inmates were found to have serious medical emergencies. Sheriff’s deputies and jail medical staff administered Narcan to both inmates before they were taken to a local hospital for further treatment. The sheriff’s office says that both inmates were considered stable when they were taken from the facility, and they have now returned back to the jail.

One of the deputies who responded to the initial call was affected in the incident, and he started showing signs of fentanyl exposure. The deputy was taken to a local hospital and is now doing well, according to the sheriff’s office.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KRON4 Breaking News

Two similar medical emergencies occurred the next day on March 9. The first incident that day began when a deputy reported an inmate acting erratically. The deputy requested Narcan, and it was provided to the inmate before he was taken to a local hospital to be assessed.

At the same time, deputies were informed of another inmate who was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing. After several doses of Narcan, the use of a defibrillator and CPR, the inmate began to breathe and regained consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated. After this incident, two Adult Custody Health nurses were also taken to local hospitals when they began experiencing symptoms of fentanyl exposure.

KRON On is streaming now

Nine similar incidents have taken place at Elmwood Correctional since these overdoses were reported. All inmates required several doses of Narcan before being treated at the hospital. All of those involved are expected to make full recoveries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was able to confirm that all of the overdoses were the result of fentanyl because of blood tests run at the hospital during treatment. The sheriff’s office released a statement on their actions:

The Sheriff's Office along with the Elmwood Facility Administration have taken extraordinary measures to ensure that inmates and staff are safe. From the onset of the first incident, Correctional Staff began conducting multiple facility searches and more frequent welfare checks of inmates in affected areas. The Sheriff's Office is also utilizing its K9 Unit in partnership with a DEA Task Force K9 and a Probation Department K9 to conduct numerous, systematic searches at the Elmwood Correctional Complex. Deputies have located additional illegal drugs during
some of their searches.

The Sheriff's Jail Investigation's Unit is investigating all of these incidents to determine how the illegal substances made it into the jail and to recommend criminal charges for those involved. The Sheriff's Office is also conducting safety and educational messages to those housed within the jail facilities, including via Housing Unit Message Screens and messages on Inmate Tablets.” — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Clara, CA newsLocal Santa Clara, CA
San Jose man, 16-year-old arrested in ghost gun distribution bust
San Jose, CA1 day ago
San Jose man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife identified
San Jose, CA1 day ago
‘Perfect storm' led to bizarre Baby Brandon kidnapping in San Jose, defense says
San Jose, CA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect identified, accused of stabbing pregnant woman and children in Antioch
Antioch, CA19 hours ago
Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug sales charges
Santa Cruz, CA22 hours ago
Pregnant Woman and 2 Children Stabbed in California Attack: Cops
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Catalytic converter thieves busted in American Canyon
American Canyon, CA21 hours ago
2 shot in Oakland, police say
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Abducted SF toddler found in Daly City, mother in custody
Daly City, CA18 hours ago
San Jose PD officers respond to family disturbance involving man who assaulted relative
San Jose, CA4 hours ago
Video: Stonestown Mall brawls involving teens overwhelm security, result in injuries
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Police Identify San Jose Man Suspected of Killing Wife
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Gas station robbery suspect arrested in front of Hercules High School
Hercules, CA23 hours ago
16-year-old arrested for suspected armed robbery in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA4 hours ago
Four arrested after burglary, police pursuit in Vallejo
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
Baby Brandon kidnapper Yesenia Ramirez sentenced to 13 years in prison
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Sheriff investigates fentanyl exposures at jail
Milpitas, CA4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly killing father in San Jose
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Fentanyl Overdoses at Elmwood Jail Prompt Sheriff to Begin Investigation, Add More Searches
Milpitas, CA4 days ago
One person killed in incident at Concord strip mall
Concord, CA3 hours ago
One killed in afternoon shooting in Stockton
Stockton, CA1 day ago
Two men arrested for attempted carjacking in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek, CA2 days ago
Postmaster describes ‘disturbing' rise in crimes against Oakland postal workers
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Toddler reported missing in SF; police search for child abduction suspect
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Uber passenger hit, killed on I-580 freeway off-ramp
Livermore, CA17 hours ago
Antioch Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing A Pregnant Woman And Two Children
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Three juveniles injured by fireworks on SF's Ocean Beach
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
One dead, two critically injured in Antioch crash
Antioch, CA3 days ago
Man injured after shooting on Muni bus in SF's Mission District
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Stockton, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy