Open in App
Bloomington, IN
See more from this location?
HoosiersNow

Former President Barack Obama Releases 2023 NCAA Brackets, Favors Indiana Women

By Haley Jordan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1293xE_0lKWrfzA00

Former president Barack Obama submitted his 2023 NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament brackets and has Indiana women making it to the final game. Read more about Obama's top teams and where he placed the Hoosier men.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's been well documented that former president Barack Obama was a hooper as he played in high school and was known for participating in pickup games at the White House. Wednesday, Obama released his official 2023 men's and women's NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament brackets, and he has Indiana women going to the end.

He chose the undefeated South Carolina to win the title, but has the Hoosiers as the runner up. The former president has all four one-seeds, the Gamecocks, Hoosiers, Stanford and Virginia Tech in the Final Four.

In the Greenville 1 region, Obama only chose two lower-seeded teams to advance in No. 9 Marquette and No. 11 Illinois that actually lost to Mississippi State in the First Four round.

"My #MarchMadness brackets will get busted soon enough, but here are my picks," Obama tweeted Wednesday evening.

In the Greenville 2 region, Obama chose one lower-seed No. 9 Miami to beat No. 8 Oklahoma State and advance to play Indiana. He then has the Hoosiers beating the Hurricanes, Washington State, LSU and Virginia Tech to meet the Gamecocks in the finals.

For his Seattle regions, Obama chose a combined four lower-seeded teams to move on from the first round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnEH0_0lKWrfzA00
Former President Barack Obama submits his 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket.

@BarackObama on Twitter

On the men's side, Obama has Duke and Houston in the title game with Baylor and UCLA rounding out the Final Four. Obama has Indiana beating Kent State in the first round and Miami in the second round to play Houston in the Sweet 16, but ultimately chooses the Cougars to advance from there.

What might seem shocking is Obama has one-seed Purdue only advancing to the second round as he predicts an upset from No. 8 Memphis in the East region.

While it's all in good fun, the former president still made sure to officially sign his 2023 bracket. Let the madness begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7Ht0_0lKWrfzA00
Former president Barack Obama submits his 2023 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket.

@BarackObama on Twitter

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • HOW TO WATCH MONMOUTH, TENNESSEE TECH IN FIRST FOUR Indiana's first opponent in the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament will either be Monmouth or Tennessee Tech. Here's more about the Hawks and Golden Eagles who will face each other in the First Four round of March Madness in Bloomington, Ind. CLICK HERE
  • HOLMES, BERGER EARN ALL-AMERICAN HONORS Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes and guard Grace Berger have been named Associated Press All-Americans, the league announced Wednesday. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE: BREAKING DOWN INDIANA WOMEN'S AND MEN'S NCAA TOURNEY SEEDING In this week's episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, publisher Tom Brew and reporter Haley Jordan talk about the seeding of the Indiana men's and women's teams for the NCAA Tournament and what their chances look like in the Big Dance. CLICK HERE
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What Teri Moren Said After Indiana Women's Basketball Season Comes to a Close
Bloomington, IN17 hours ago
After another embarrassing ouster, is Purdue overdue for a philosophical shift?
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Indiana Basketball Roster Expected to Undergo Major Changes This Offseason
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 85-69 Loss to Miami in NCAA Tournament
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
New wrinkle in possible Trump arrest: Report
Manhattan, NY10 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
'2nd Amendment Sanctuary' bill to evade federal gun laws passes Kentucky legislature, heads to governor
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Major discount retail chain to close majority of store locations in Kentucky
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
Indiana Women's Basketball: A Tribute to Amazing Grace Berger
Bloomington, IN7 hours ago
Indiana Women's Basketball: Next Woman Up is Freshman Lilly Meister
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indiana’s last game at Assembly Hall is on Monday night. Sell it out.
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Indiana Women's Basketball Ends Season With Heartbreaker Loss to Miami in NCAA Tournament Second Round
Bloomington, IN21 hours ago
Shelter seeks donations after dogs and puppies are rescued from hoarding/breeding operation
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Manhattan DA issues scathing response to GOP letter on possible Trump indictment: 'We will not be intimidated'
Manhattan, NY9 hours ago
Trayce Jackson-Davis offers positive spin on end of his Indiana career: 'Just 2 years ago we were getting booed'
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy