Former President Barack Obama Releases 2023 NCAA Brackets, Favors Indiana Women

Former president Barack Obama submitted his 2023 NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament brackets and has Indiana women making it to the final game. Read more about Obama's top teams and where he placed the Hoosier men.

It's been well documented that former president Barack Obama was a hooper as he played in high school and was known for participating in pickup games at the White House. Wednesday, Obama released his official 2023 men's and women's NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament brackets, and he has Indiana women going to the end.

He chose the undefeated South Carolina to win the title, but has the Hoosiers as the runner up. The former president has all four one-seeds, the Gamecocks, Hoosiers, Stanford and Virginia Tech in the Final Four.

In the Greenville 1 region, Obama only chose two lower-seeded teams to advance in No. 9 Marquette and No. 11 Illinois that actually lost to Mississippi State in the First Four round.

"My #MarchMadness brackets will get busted soon enough, but here are my picks," Obama tweeted Wednesday evening.

In the Greenville 2 region, Obama chose one lower-seed No. 9 Miami to beat No. 8 Oklahoma State and advance to play Indiana. He then has the Hoosiers beating the Hurricanes, Washington State, LSU and Virginia Tech to meet the Gamecocks in the finals.

For his Seattle regions, Obama chose a combined four lower-seeded teams to move on from the first round.

Former President Barack Obama submits his 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket. @BarackObama on Twitter

On the men's side, Obama has Duke and Houston in the title game with Baylor and UCLA rounding out the Final Four. Obama has Indiana beating Kent State in the first round and Miami in the second round to play Houston in the Sweet 16, but ultimately chooses the Cougars to advance from there.

What might seem shocking is Obama has one-seed Purdue only advancing to the second round as he predicts an upset from No. 8 Memphis in the East region.

While it's all in good fun, the former president still made sure to officially sign his 2023 bracket. Let the madness begin.

Former president Barack Obama submits his 2023 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket. @BarackObama on Twitter

