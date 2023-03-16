Smith, Oklahoma St. beat Youngstown St. in NIT 69-64

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tyreek Smith had 13 points in Oklahoma State’s 69-64 victory against Youngstown State on Wednesday night in the NIT.

Smith had 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (19-15). Quion Williams added 11 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line, and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Bryce Thompson went 4 of 12 from the field to finish with 11 points and Moussa Cisse had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill finished with 25 points, five assists and two steals for the Penguins (24-10). Brandon Rush added 12 points for Youngstown State. Adrian Nelson also had nine points, three steals and three blocks.

Smith scored 11 points in the first half and Oklahoma State went into the break trailing 37-33. Oklahoma State used a 15-2 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 62-54 with 1:33 left in the half before finishing off the victory. John-Michael Wright scored nine second-half points.

Youngstown State, which won at least 20 games in a season for just the second time since moving to Division I prior to the 1981-82 season, tied the program record for single-season wins. The Penguins went 24-3 in 1963-64 at the Division-II level.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.