Patriots Sign Jets-Ex RB James Robinson

Running back James Robinson will provide the New England Patriots with a dual-threat scoring option in 2023.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have added some prowess to a position of strength.

According to an ESPN report , the Patriots are signing free agent running back James Robinson to a two-year deal, with a maximum value of $8 million.

Robinsion began his NFL career in 2020 by signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. The Illinois State product has a stellar rookie season. He became the fourth undrafted player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in his rookie season (1,079) along with earning the record for most scrimmage yards of any rookie free agent in NFL history with 1,414.

Robinson’s 2021 campaign came to a premature end in Week 16, when he suffered an ACL tear. He finished the season with 767 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 14 games.

In October 2022, Robinson was traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick. However, he only saw action in four games; logging 110 carries for 425 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to go along with 11 receptions for 51 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Though they have several positional needs , running back remains an intriguing position for the Pats. With incumbent starter Damien Harris expected to test free agent waters , New England is keeping its options open. With injuries keeping Harris sidelined for six of their 17 games last season, Stevenson emerged as New England’s feature back. The second-year runner amassed 1,040 yards with five touchdowns, while averaging five yards per carry in the lead role. He also caught 69 passes for 421 yards and one touchdown as a backfield receiver. Harris, meanwhile, saw a statistical dip, gaining 462 yards with three touchdowns. Rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris saw minimal time through the season. Yet, each flashed promise in their respective reserve roles, earning one rushing touchdown, respectively.

If Harris has indeed played his final down in New England, Robinson should be a solid dual-threat option behind Stevenson in their running back corps, while providing adequate pass-catching ability out of the backfield.

