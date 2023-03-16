Stanford Employee Arrested, Charged Over Alleged Campus Rape Lies

Stephen Lam/Reuters

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after prosecutors said she lied about being sexually assaulted twice while working at Stanford University. Jennifer Ann Gries was charged two felony counts of perjury and two misdemeanor counts of making a false crime report in what Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen called a “rare and deeply destructive crime” that affects “legitimate sexual assault victims who wonder if they will be believed.” Gries allegedly reported her false rapes in August and October last year, saying both times that her attacker had been a 6-foot-tall Black male in his late 20s, according to the district attorney’s office. The description of her purported assailant matched that of a coworker she had named in a March 2022 sexual harassment complaint that investigators said was unfounded. In an interview with investigators in January, Gries admitted to lying about the assaults, telling them “she was upset with the [target of her allegations] because she felt he gave her ‘false intention’ and turned her friends against her.”

