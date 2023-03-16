Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Kanye Won’t Face Charges After Throwing Photographer’s Phone: Report

By AJ McDougall,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqAt7_0lKWnidT00
Allison Joyce/Reuters

Kanye West is not expected to be charged in a battery investigation connected to a January incident in which he threw a woman’s phone into the street as she allegedly followed him, TMZ reported Wednesday. The woman—identified as a “female paparazzo” by TMZ—declined to press charges against West, who had reportedly been making his way to his daughter North’s basketball game when he noticed he was being followed. A witness on the scene filmed him as he approached the woman in her vehicle, telling her, “You didn’t have to run up on me like that. If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” In the footage, she can be seen holding her phone up to him, saying, “You’re a celebrity!” West then appears to reach into her car, grab her phone, and hurl it away. Only the phone’s $30 case was damaged in the fall, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

