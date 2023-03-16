Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Cleveland Browns stadium? Possibility sparks heated debate

By Melissa Reid,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnC8j_0lKWkRl300

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Could the Cleveland Browns be getting a brand new home? The possibility is the subject of heated debate.

As a result, the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of funding a new stadium and who would pay for it.

“If it is a dome stadium, it will be over a billion dollars. If it is a palace like the one they have in Los Angeles, it will be two billion,” said guest speaker Dr. Brad Humphreys.

Commanders signing QB Jacoby Brissett: AP source

Humphreys is West Virginia University professor and renowned stadium finance expert.

A recent report suggests that the Haslams would rather build a new stadium than renovate the current one.

The caucus believes that Northeast Ohio taxpayers will be asked to help pay for it. However, the caucus compared this potential situation to the fight back in 2017 surrounding renovations at Quicken Loans Arena.

“We did a poll back then and we found out that 72% residents of the city of Cleveland opposed that… If the Browns try to do something now, I’m sure that number will be similar,” said Steve
Holecko, CCPC director.

Browns, Juan Thornhill agree to 3-year deal: Source

The report goes on to say that the owners of the Browns have been looking into a roof for years and believe it could generate revenue for the city of Cleveland.

Both the Browns and the city have denied the report.

FOX 8 reached out to both for comment, but our emails were not returned.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Woman killed in Cleveland shooting: Police
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
‘Very thankful’: Cleveland police officer recovering, has message for community
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Cleveland Browns add two free agents for 2023 season
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4th victim in gruesome Summit County murders survived after playing dead; helped police ID suspect
Akron, OH1 day ago
Cleveland Browns open to signing controversial receiver
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Cleveland Browns Looked to Have Agreed to Deal With Former Falcons CB
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: Another Jordan, Mass Receiver Panic, and Andrew Berry is Clever
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 3/19: Official Signings, Watson Musings, and Relating to Rodney
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO18 hours ago
Ohio State University student dies during spring break
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet in Ohio You Must Try
Newton Falls, OH28 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Cleveland Kidnapping Survivor Michelle Knight Turns Tragedy to Triumph with Fundraiser 10 Years After Rescue
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Akron woman dies after her car is rear-ended in crash in Kenmore
Akron, OH6 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Where To Find Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Woman found dead in middle of CLE street
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
I-90 W at Dead Man’s Curve reopened after semi fire
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Browns Trading For DeAndre Hopkins Or Jerry Jeudy With Brandin Cooks OUT? OBJ Latest? Browns Rumors
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy