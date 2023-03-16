Open in App
Arroyo Grande, CA
News Channel 3-12

District Attorney Dan Dow reacts to Paul Flores sentencing

By Tony Almanza,

5 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Dan Dow says he is grateful for this milestone and says the community has gone through "horror" for 26 years.

Dow says Paul Flores directing law enforcement or the smart family to where Kristin's body was buried could influence a potential early release.

The district attorney hopes the Flores family will help locate Kristin’s body.

“The Flores family I believe, based on the evidence introduced to trial, know exactly where they put her body. And I would call upon the floor his family today to come forward, either approach my office, the sheriff's office, or through their attorney, reach out, let us know where she is so that we can finally bring Kristin's remains back to her family," said SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow.

Dow says evidence leads him to believe that Kristin Smart’s body was buried under the deck of Ruben Flores’s home in Arroyo Grande for years.

The post District Attorney Dan Dow reacts to Paul Flores sentencing appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

