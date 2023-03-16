Wayzata boys edge Hopkins 71-66 for state trip

For one half at least, the Wayzata High boys basketball team was in trouble in the Section 6AAAA finals against Hopkins.

With 4,000 people packing the Wayzata High gym, the Royals led by as many as 12 points in the first half and went into the locker room with loads of momentum after freshman point guard Jayden Moore swished a 60-foot shot at the buzzer to make the score Hopkins 34, Wayzata 24.

Hot shooting continued early in the second half for coach Kenny Novak Jr.’s Royals, and Wayzata heated up, as well. Hayden Tibbits and Jake Schmitt of Wayzat hit back-to-back threes to cut Hopkins’ margin to five points, 42-37. But the Royals surged to a 13-point cushion on threes by Anthony Smith, Jacob Rothman and Moore. Half a minute later, Hopkins forward laid the ball in the basket from close range to keep his team ahead 62-50.

But the karma changed, as it often does when these two programs meet. Wayzata ran off 14 straight points to lead 64-62. The surge was a combination of great defense and clutch shooting that was accomplished in just over three minutes.

A corner three-pointer by 6-9 junior forward Jackson McAndrew put the Trojans in the lead. Wayzata never trailed after that, however, the score was tied once at 64-64. Tibbits scored on a drive to make the score 66-64, and then he made one of two foul shots.

Vincent Hillesheim’s basket cut Wayzata’s lead to 67-66, but the Trojans closed it out by scoring the last four points of the game on two free throws by Tibbits and two by Schmitt.

Schmitt rebounded a Hopkins free throw miss with under a second remaining. His rebound was much more important than the free throws he made.

The main key to Wayzata’s win was, of course, the 14-0 run in the second half. But almost as important was Spencer Hall’s defense on Hopkins’ prolific shooter, sophomore guard Anthony Smith.

Hall was the primary defender against Smith, holding him to 10 points - 13 below his season average.

“I knew that if we played our game we would win,” Hall said in the midst of bedlam after Wayzata fans rushed the court. “Anthony Smith is a great player. I had to chase him all over the court.”

While Smith was limited to 10 points, Hillesheim, the 6-6 senior forward, was money down low with 19 points. Moore scored 16 points and senior guard Jacob Rothman finished with 11 points. Sophomore forward JJ Semanko had eight points and Daveion Hart rounded out Hopkins’ scoring with two.

As usual, Tibbits was Wayzata’s leader. He hit 23 points while teammates McAndrew and Hall added 13 and 12. Schmitt scored nine and Wayzata’s three guards off the bench - Jake Berkland, Nic Beeninga and Ben Schafer - combined for 14 points, which included eight by Berkland.

Wayzata is largely a senior team, so going to state was the goal all along. This is the Trojans' third straight trip to the big dance.

Hopkins, on the other hand, is very young with a freshman and two sophomores among the top four scorers and quality sixth and seventh men in Hart and Thomas Okemwa.

Wayzata advances to state with an overall record of 25-4. Hopkins finished the season 20-9.