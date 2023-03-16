Liz Cheney to speak at Colorado College commencement

Editors note: Colorado College has asked us to correct a quote from the original release .

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Former U.S. Representative and Colorado College graduate Liz Cheney will deliver the keynote address at Colorado College’s (CC) 2023 Commencement ceremony.

Cheney, who graduated from CC in 1988 with a political science degree and from the University of Chicago in 1996 with a law degree, served as a Republican representative of Wyoming from 2017 to the beginning of 2023. She chaired the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the House Republican leadership, from 2019 to 2021.

She presently serves as Professor of Practice at the University of Virginia Center for Politics. She is the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and Second Lady Lynne Cheney, who is also a CC alumna and former trustee.

“Representative Liz Cheney is someone who has pursued courageous conversations and taken bold actions,” said CC President L. Song Richardson. “In recognition of her consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy, she was awarded the Profile in Courage Award by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation in 2022.”

After the 2020 election, Cheney called on former President Donald Trump to respect the rulings of the courts and support the peaceful transfer of power. After the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, she stood against violence and took on the role of House Jan. 6 Committee vice chair.

CC’s 149th Commencement ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 28 starting at 8:30 a.m. in Ed Robson Arena.

