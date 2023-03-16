Player grades: Joel Embiid carries Sixers past Cavaliers on the road

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers began a very tough stretch of their schedule in Ohio on Wednesday with a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They are playing seven out of eight games on the road, so they were looking for a good start.

Joel Embiid dominated in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers stormed back in the second, taking advantage of a bench-heavy lineup. However, Embiid was too much for the Cavs to handle and the Sixers walked away with a 118-109 win. The win gives Philadelphia the tiebreaker over Cleveland should the teams finish the season tied. However, the win also gave the Sixers a four-game lead in the standings and six in the loss column on the Cavaliers, who have only 10 games remaining.

Embiid had 36 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks to lead the way. He was called for an offensive foul in the fourth quarter that would have fouled him out, but the Sixers challenged the call and it was overturned to keep him on the floor. James Harden had 28 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 23 points. Shake Milton had 11 huge points off the bench, Georges Niang had eight, and Tobias Harris had a tough night with just seven points and five rebounds.

Here are the player grades following the win:

James Harden: A-minus

The Cavs are an excellent defensive team, but they are still a young group. Harden seemed to take advantage of that early by drawing fouls. He also involved his teammates as Philadelphia had offensive success to start. When he re-entered in the second quarter, it was a struggle because Cleveland put so much defensive focus on him because he was out there with four reserves. For the most part, Harden made the right decisions throughout the night, and when the opportunity to score was there, he took advantage.

Tyrese Maxey: A-minus

It is interesting to see how well Maxey plays as a starter compared to when he comes off the bench. Even though he wasn’t scoring much in the previous handful of games before this one, he was attacking with confidence and that was the case in this one. He had eight points in the opening quarter as he was going at Cleveland defenders. He had a tough night defensively, but he offset some of that with his offensive ability. His 3-point shooting and the pressure he continued to put on the rim was important against this Cavs defense.

Tobias Harris: C-minus

The first half for Harris was rough. He looked out of place on the offensive end at times. He missed a few bunnies. Then he was called for a technical foul while arguing a non-call on a play the Cavs went the other way for a slam. His start to the second half was tough as well: He missed some easy looks, but he finally had a 3 fall in the third quarter after Cleveland had opened a 13-point lead. Overall, though, he is going to have to give more. The Sixers were able to overcome his struggles this time.

PJ Tucker: A

It was business as usual for Tucker. The veteran created extra possessions for Philadelphia all night. He was in the right spots offensively, and he battled on defense. There was a sequence in the third quarter when he missed a floater, grabbed an offensive rebound to keep it alive, then made a corner triple, before helping to get a defensive stop. He was great in this one.

Joel Embiid: A

Once again, Embiid made a game look incredibly easy out. The Cavs have the best defensive rating in the NBA, so they have legitimate defenders such as Evan Mobley in the paint. Embiid tossed him around like a rag doll. The big fella knocked down jumpers, worked the paint, hit 3s, made it to the line and was big on defense. Cleveland sent waves of defenders at him, and its execution on the double teams was good. It didn’t matter. Embiid did it all in this one. The only negative was the turnovers; he was unable to take care of the ball.

Shake Milton: A-minus

With the Sixers needing somebody else to score other than their Big 3, Milton had a nice take to the basket and finished in traffic. Then he knocked down a 3 in the second quarter. He had his issues defensively, but his offense was a big help with the bench unit. He knocked down a big triple in the fourth quarter, and he was very helpful in this one.

Georges Niang: B-plus

There wasn’t much opportunity for Niang at the start of this one as his initial run didn’t produce much. He didn’t get a shot attempt. He had some rough moments defensively, and he grabbed a rebound. His second run produced a floater late in the first half. He then hit a huge 3 to end the third quarter, giving Philadelphia the lead going into the final frame, and he knocked down another one in the fourth. He was terrific in the second half.

Paul Reed: C-plus

It was another mixed bag for Reed. He was very good defensively. He was active on that end and he gave the Cavaliers trouble, but on offense, it could have been better. There was one specific play when he caught the pass from Harden off a screen and dribbled too much before making a pass to the corner. He was called for an offensive foul after barreling into a defender. The Sixers turned to Tucker as the backup center in the second half as they went small.

De'Anthony Melton: C-minus

Defensively, Melton had a few good moments including a chase down block on Darius Garland in the half court. Offensively, he missed an open look, but he also grabbed a rebound. An overall unimpressive night for him which is unusual to see from Melton.