Staying safe while snowmobiling

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Despite the large amount of snow that fell during the nor’easter, officials are reminding winter enthusiasts that it can still be dangerous to operate a snowmobile.

A crash in Albany County on Wednesday that critically injured a 15-year-old boy came one day after a fatal snowmobile accident in Gloversville. Skyler Olmstead , 18, died after a crash on Tuesday night in the area of Route 30A near South Kingsboro Avenue.

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino said the best way for snowmobilers to stay safe is to be aware of their surroundings. Many local snowmobile clubs also said taking a rider safety course is the best course of action to maintain safety on the trail and beyond.

