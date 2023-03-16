Open in App
West Lafayette, IN
Fairleigh Dickinson Coach Tobin Anderson: 'The More I Watch Purdue, The More I Think We Can Beat Them'

By D.J. Fezler,

5 days ago

Following Fairleigh Dickinson's 84-61 win over Texas Southern, coach Tobin Anderson shared his confidence in the team's chances of beating No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Eyes and ears were on Fairleigh Dickinson's locker room following an 84-61 win over Texas Southern on Wednesday night at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The Knights claimed the No. 16 seed in the East region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and will advance to play No. 1 seed Purdue in the first round on Friday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The team was confident after the 23-point decision, which secured the program's second First Four victory in the last five years. But head coach Tobin Anderson may have added fuel to the fire for the Boilermakers.

"The more I see Purdue, the more I think we can beat them," he said to his players during the team's postgame celebration.

Only once has a No. 16 seed taken down a No. 1 seed, which came in 2018 when the University of Maryland, Baltimore Country handed Virginia a 74-54 defeat. Before then, No. 1 seeds were 135-0 all-time against No. 16 seeds.

"Let's go shock the world," Anderson added.

Fairleigh Dickinson is the smallest team competing in this year's NCAA Tournament field and will now match up against Purdue's 7-foot-4 junior center Zach Edey.

So far this season, Edey has averaged 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. He is a consensus first-team All-American selection and garnered Big Ten Player of the Year honors. The Boilermakers enter Friday's game with a 29-5 overall record.

The game is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. The winner will advance to the second round and player either No. 8 seed Memphis or No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic.

