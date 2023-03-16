Open in App
Athlon Sports

New York Giants Officially Release Veteran Wide Receiver

By Alek Arend,

5 days ago

The New York Giants are officially moving on from a veteran wide receiver: Kenny Golladay.

It was reported earlier in the offseason that the Giants were going to part ways with the 29-year-old Golladay. Now it's official.

The Giants have officially parted ways with Golladay. He spent the last two seasons in the Big Apple after playing four years for the Detroit Lions.

In six NFL seasons, Golladay 226 catches for 3,670 yards and 22 touchdowns. However, he had just six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown in 12 games, four being starts.

Golladay should be able to find a new home this offseason, but it will likely be a small deal that gives him a chance to prove himself.

The Giants, meanwhile, added a new weapon this week by acquiring Darren Waller in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. New York suddenly has a pretty dangerous offensive attack.

