About 120 evacuated from Newark apartment building due to ruptured pipe

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- About 120 residents were evacuated from a Newark, Delaware, apartment building Wednesday night due to a ruptured sprinkler pipe.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the Fountainview Apartments.

Fire crews were dispatched to 3000 Fountainview Circle at the apartments for an automatic fire alarm due to waterflow or a sprinkler activation.

According to a release, 3000 Fountainview is a four-story building with 64 apartments.

Fire department crews found the ruptired sprinkler pipe on the fourth floor of the building. They also determined there was water damage on all floors.

Building inspectors from the City of Newark determined the apartment complex was uninhabitable.

The utility company shut off electrical power to the building.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

Evacuated residents have temporarily located to family or friends. Residents unable to find shelter were temporarily located to the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company Hall on Ogletown Road.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist with longer term sheltering arrangements.