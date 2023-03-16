Open in App
Bucks County, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County sues several social media giants

By CBS3 Staff,

6 days ago

Bucks County sues several social media giants 00:46

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Bucks County is suing several social media giants.

Bucks County officials, commissioners and the district attorney talked about the suit Wednesday.

It was filed Tuesday in California.

The lawsuit names TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

It accuses social media companies of  "insidious and egregious conduct" targeting children and causing a mental health crisis in the county.

"This is a demand for these companies to do better with respect for this egregious conduct with the respect to targeting  kids, despite claims that they were not aware that kids were using their products," Joe Khan, the Bucks County solicitor, said.

Bucks County officials say they believe this is the first time a county government has brought a lawsuit of this nature against the social media giants.

