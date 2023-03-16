Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
ESPN

Tigres beat Orlando City to advance to CCL quarterfinals

By ESPN,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32h9Mb_0lKWemPq00

Tigres UANL moved on to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday saw the Liga MX side move advance on away goals.

The two teams came into the match level at 0-0 on aggregate following the scoreless first leg in Monterrey. Tigres was without star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac , who could not gain entry into the U.S. due to his vaccination status.

With the away goals rule in effect, Tigres scored an important first goal in the 21st minute when Francisco Cordova settled a cross into the area from Jesus Angulo and fired home a low volley past Pedro Gallese for a lead the Liga MX side took into half-time.

The home side pushed hard for an equalizer and levelled it at 1-1 with a wild overhead finish by Ercan Kara following a corner kick, but Orlando was unable to score again allowing Tigres to advance on the away goals rule.

"We are proud of the effort that we showed in the game," Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said after the game.

"The message [to the players] was short, just expressing our pride for the effort that they made during the game. They played against a good rival, and we were there."

The match was the only one in the round of 16 featuring clubs from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, but there will likely be more in the quarterfinals, with Tigres set to face either Pachuca or Honduran side Motagua .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Diego Wave sign 15-year-old Melanie Barcenas, youngest NWSL player
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Team USA's Nick Martinez, not guaranteed a start, leaves WBC
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Sources: Iona reaches 5-year deal with FDU's Tobin Anderson
New Rochelle, NY6 hours ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO1 day ago
WBC 2023: Live updates, highlights, takeaways and more
Miami, FL44 minutes ago
Wyoming star big man Graham Ike enters transfer portal
Laramie, WY5 hours ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant says attempt to manage stress 'ongoing'
Memphis, TN33 minutes ago
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Town upgraded to questionable vs. Hawks
Minneapolis, MN28 minutes ago
Eddie Goldman activated by Falcons eight months after retirement
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Venezuela's Jose Altuve exits after 96 mph fastball hits hand
Houston, TX2 days ago
Washington Mystics hire Ashlee McGee as assistant coach
Washington, DC1 hour ago
New York Knicks legend Willis Reed dies at 80
New York City, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy