Philadelphia, PA
The Comeback

NFL team regretting release of Pro Bowler

By Reice Shipley,

5 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles made a really difficult decision on Wednesday, parting ways with Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. However, it seems that they may be regretting that decision just hours after making it.

Slay has undoubtedly been a huge part of the Eagles defense in recent years. Since being traded to Philadelphia in 2020, the veteran cornerback has made two Pro Bowl appearances. It now appears that the Eagles are having some second thoughts about their decision to release him.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Eagles are having a “hard time” letting Slay go at the moment.

They also reportedly wish that they could keep him.

It was previously assumed that Slay would likely go elsewhere in free agency after being cut. He has already hinted at interest in joining star cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the Baltimore Ravens after retweeting a Twitter post of Humphrey’s.

While he could certainly still sign elsewhere, it seems like the Eagles at least still want to be in the hunt to potentially bring him back. Many around the NFL world took notice of this extremely surprising development.

The main reason that the Eagles were expected to move on from Slay was due to the inability from both sides to agree on restructuring his contract. It was never about simply wanting to move on from his play on the field.

It has been a whirlwind of emotions on Wednesday from Eagles fans wanting Slay to stay with the team. There is now hope that may actually come to fruition.

