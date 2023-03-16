Open in App
Awful Announcing

ESPN’s Ashley Brewer documents ‘petty’ flight attendant drama

By Jessica Kleinschmidt,

5 days ago
Grab some popcorn, get comfortable and prepare for some inflight entertainment.

Compliments of ESPN’s Ashley Brewer.

Brewer took to TikTok, in a post that has since been deleted, and recorded a situation that occurred on her plane while it remained on the ground for two hours in Los Angeles.

Apparently what had happened was two flight attendants arguing with one another when a passenger and her husband requested to switch seats.

One of the flight attendants approved the change, while the other did not, citing Skywest’s policy. That’s when the drama began. The two refused to work with one another.

“They kept bickering and going back and forth in the middle of the aisle about the rules, and what was right and what was wrong,” Brewer captioned in the video.

Brewer showed herself grabbing popcorn and eating it as the story unfolded.

She then said that her and the passengers continued to wait, using the word “petty” to describe the situation at hand.

As time continued, the flight attendants were replaced with a new crew on a flight heading to Houston, Tex.

“And it was a whole big thing. They had the flight crew come on, the pilots came out and tried to talk through [it]. It was such an ordeal,” Brewer continued. “And I’m so glad it’s over.”

A statement from Skywest, obtained by The Hill.com , said it would be conducting an internal investigation:

“SkyWest is aware of reports regarding a flight attendant issue that caused flight 4860, operating as American Eagle from Los Angeles to Houston, to be delayed on Saturday,” according to a statement shared with Nexstar. “We regret the delay this caused for our passengers and apologize for any inconvenience. We hold all our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and are conducting an internal investigation related to this flight.”

Brewer tweeted about the situation, including that she was going to make a TikTok about the traveling fiasco.

[ NY Post , The Hill.com ]

The post ESPN’s Ashley Brewer documents ‘petty’ flight attendant drama appeared first on Awful Announcing .

