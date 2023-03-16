Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Fans React After Desmond Bane Gets Ejected For Wild Shot On Kevin Love

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZC1KU_0lKWeg7U00

NBA fans were stunned to see the swing Desmond Bane took at Kevin Love, leading to Bane's ejection in Heat vs. Grizzlies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MEnb_0lKWeg7U00

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Miami Heat are well on their way to picking up a win over the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The Heat lead by over 20 points in the fourth quarter and will look to avoid a historic collapse.

The short-handed Grizz have struggled to compete against Miami and it got worse after Desmond Bane was ejected from the game for taking a show at Kevin Love's groin.

Fans couldn't believe what they saw.

A fan defended Bane, "Unless I'm missing something this feels like it should be a flagrant 1 at worst. Is there something that the clip isn't showing? Did one of Love's nuts explode?:

A gRizzlies fan also defended Bane, "I mean. That’s wrong but an ejection?? Maybe flagrant 1. Would have been nice if it was reffed like this when Draymond kept hitting Adams."

Another fan joked about how the NBA hates the Grizzlies, "NBA not hiding their Grizzlies Hate."

One fan joked about Dillon Brooks running their offense, "No Ja and Bane, they are gonna have Dillon Brooks running the offense LMFAOOOO."

A fan was in shock, "What is he doing?"

Jokes about Bane's short arms also followed, "Surprised his hand can reach that far."

Bane scored 11 points in 21 minutes played against the Heat, shooting an inefficient 36.4% from the field. Love had 10 points and 6 rebounds in an 18-minute outing on 42.9% shooting efficiency.

Miami and Memphis mirror each other's gritty and defense-oriented play styles in their respective conferences. The Grizzlies are without players like Ja Morant and have struggled to stay consistent in this stretch. The Heat were led by 3 20-point scorers in Jimmy Butler , Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro.

Ja Morant Returning Soon

It was confirmed that Ja Morant will be looking to return to the court after his recent controversies against the Dallas Mavericks on March 20, serving an 8-game suspension . The Grizzlies recently beat the Mavericks in back-to-back games, though the Mavs were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving .

Morant gave an interview to Jalen Rose over his recent indiscretions and has vowed to come back and show the world a different side of himself. The Grizzlies definitely didn't want to go into the playoffs without Morant and will have 11 games in the regular season to work him back into the flow of the game.

The Grizzlies are currently the 2nd seed in the East with a record of 41-27.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Kyrie Irving Explains Why He Didn't Take Dillon Brooks' Jersey After The Game
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Video: Kyrie Irving And Ja Morant Hugging Each Other Goes Viral
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Dillon Brooks Gets Suspended Again After Earning 18th Technical Foul Of The Season
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Why Won’t Anybody Buy Michael Jordan’s Mansion?
Highland Park, IL9 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Working Out Free Agents Tristan Thompson And Tony Bradley
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Magic Johnson Has Joined The Bidding For The Washington Commanders
Washington, DC1 day ago
Lonzo Ball Could Become The First-Ever NBA Player To Return From Cartilage Transplant Surgery
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Stephen Curry Admitted That Dillon Brooks' Defense Caused Some Problems In Loss To Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis basketball star DeAndre Williams' brother dies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Paul George Says Danny Granger Yelled At Him For Shooting A Wide-Open Three
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Grizzlies Head Coach Thinks Dillon Brooks Deserve To Be An All-Defensive Player: "The Numbers Don't Lie, The Film Doesn't Lie.”
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NBA Analyst Rips Anthony Davis: "He's The No. 1 Talent But Doesn't Have The Mentality Of A No. 1 Guy."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Stephen A. Smith Tells Damian Lillard To Leave The Trail Blazers: "He's Got To Be Committed To Going Into A Better Situation..."
Portland, OR2 hours ago
People Around Joel Embiid Convinced Sixers Star That Everyone Is Against Him, Reveals NBA Insider
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Anthony Davis Hilariously Says He And LeBron James Wish They Could Get Foul Calls Like Austin Reaves
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tristan Thompson Spotted Hugging Mystery Woman Amid Rumors Of Being In Relationship With Khloe Kardashian
Calabasas, CA1 day ago
New Orleans Pelicans Trued To Land Jarred Vanderbilt And Malik Beasley Before They Were Traded To Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Video: Ja Morant Recites NBA YoungBoy Lyrics On His First Game Back
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
NBA Radio Host Explains Why The New York Knicks Are Not Contenders
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy