NBA Fans React After Desmond Bane Gets Ejected For Wild Shot On Kevin Love

NBA fans were stunned to see the swing Desmond Bane took at Kevin Love, leading to Bane's ejection in Heat vs. Grizzlies.

The Miami Heat are well on their way to picking up a win over the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The Heat lead by over 20 points in the fourth quarter and will look to avoid a historic collapse.

The short-handed Grizz have struggled to compete against Miami and it got worse after Desmond Bane was ejected from the game for taking a show at Kevin Love's groin.

Fans couldn't believe what they saw.

A fan defended Bane, "Unless I'm missing something this feels like it should be a flagrant 1 at worst. Is there something that the clip isn't showing? Did one of Love's nuts explode?:

A gRizzlies fan also defended Bane, "I mean. That’s wrong but an ejection?? Maybe flagrant 1. Would have been nice if it was reffed like this when Draymond kept hitting Adams."

Another fan joked about how the NBA hates the Grizzlies, "NBA not hiding their Grizzlies Hate."

One fan joked about Dillon Brooks running their offense, "No Ja and Bane, they are gonna have Dillon Brooks running the offense LMFAOOOO."

A fan was in shock, "What is he doing?"

Jokes about Bane's short arms also followed, "Surprised his hand can reach that far."

Bane scored 11 points in 21 minutes played against the Heat, shooting an inefficient 36.4% from the field. Love had 10 points and 6 rebounds in an 18-minute outing on 42.9% shooting efficiency.

Miami and Memphis mirror each other's gritty and defense-oriented play styles in their respective conferences. The Grizzlies are without players like Ja Morant and have struggled to stay consistent in this stretch. The Heat were led by 3 20-point scorers in Jimmy Butler , Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro.

Ja Morant Returning Soon

It was confirmed that Ja Morant will be looking to return to the court after his recent controversies against the Dallas Mavericks on March 20, serving an 8-game suspension . The Grizzlies recently beat the Mavericks in back-to-back games, though the Mavs were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving .

Morant gave an interview to Jalen Rose over his recent indiscretions and has vowed to come back and show the world a different side of himself. The Grizzlies definitely didn't want to go into the playoffs without Morant and will have 11 games in the regular season to work him back into the flow of the game.

The Grizzlies are currently the 2nd seed in the East with a record of 41-27.

