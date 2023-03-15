Open in App
BlackAmericaWeb

Beyonce Looks Magical In Custom Sheer Dress For Her Oscars Gold Party

By Samjah Iman,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jjafs_0lKWeOQW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFvlz_0lKWeOQW00

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


Beyonce was a dream in a sheer, astonishing custom dress by Galia Lahav at her Oscars Gold Party.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Galia Lahav (@galialahav)

The Queen was stylishly queening at her Oscars after-party, and we are not surprised. She floated around in a see-through, crystal-encrusted dress that melted onto her flawless skin. The bespoke gown featured power shoulders, long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a high split that revealed Beyoncé’s toned thigh. A long train added elegance and flair to the entire ensemble.

The “Alien Superstar” singer accented her look with opulent diamond drop earrings, rings, and white ankle-strap sandals. The megastar wore her hair in long, wavy curls with a part in the middle. Her soft glam makeup complemented her mystical look perfectly.

Beyonce’s gorgeous ensemble was compliments of her long-time stylist Zerina Akers . The designer Akers chose for Bey’s party garb, Galia Lahav , is known for creating whimsical pieces that celebrate the feminine silhouette. The couture brand proudly pinned Queen Bey’s look to their social media account with the caption, “QUEEN B | Our muse @beyonce wearing a custom dress that was created especially for her for the Oscars gold party #GLFashion #QueenB Styled by @zerinaakers.” One follower conveyed our sentiments to a tee by writing, “This is what she meant by Fu©€ up the night huh lol #queenB .” And that she did!

Thoughts on Beyonce’s Oscars Party attire?

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble

Style Gallery: Beyoncé At The Oscars Over The Years

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA7 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Gabrielle Union Stuns In Purple Sequin Blazer Dress With Dwyane Wade: Photos
Los Angeles, CA14 days ago
Saweetie Sits Pretty In Pink While Courtside At A Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA23 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy