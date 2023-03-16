"His fanbase is CRAZY!" Rasheed Wallace claims that Allen Iverson had a better fan base than Michael Jordan

During their Piston days, Wallace experienced the massive fan base that Allen Iverson had

The NBA has produced countless iconic players over its history, with some leaving an everlasting effect on the game both on and off the court. 76ers ' legend Allen Iverson is one such player who not only had a huge impact on the game of basketball but also on his followers off the court. The Answer's electric style of play, fearless attitude, and tenacious determination endeared him to fans, propelling him to the ranks of the most beloved and influential players in the game.

Rasheed Wallace, a former teammate of his from the Pistons , agrees and goes one step further by asserting that his supporters are on par with those of the legendary Michael Jordan.

“His fanbase crazy, IT’S CRAZY! You hear me? He has to be one of the most popular people to ever play in the NBA” Wallace stated .

Just like Mike

“ AI he is a phenomenal player man, Imma put him up there on the same fan base with Michael Jordan. You know how Mike had all the people out in front of the hotel and everywhere he went all you see is the camera flashing, you know, like Michael Jackson ” he continued.

MJ is believed to have some of the most devoted followers in the annals of sports in general. They would adhere to his every move and frequently display extreme enthusiasm, waiting for him in crowds outside the hotel. And to be placed in the same sentence as His Airness is certainly flattering.

Fan's favorite

The most memorable image for Rasheed was the situation when Iverson had just moved to Detroit. A number of fans were delighted with the management's move and were waiting for him in front of the team bus only a day later. From head to toe in his jersey they faithfully waited for their hero.

“AI came to the bus, that day he got traded to the Pistons, we all dapped it up, it's all love. I’m going to the bus, I am seeing hundreds of people out there. All you see is AI signs and jerseys. I’m like ‘What the f*ck? How the hell did you get an AI jersey this damn fast? The man just got traded yesterday’ The guy was a rockstar, man” Sheed recalled.

Off the court, Iverson's influence on culture was felt as he rose to fame as a trendsetter and style icon thanks to his recognizable tattoos, baggy outfits, and cornrows.

His audience was a passionate, powerful, and genuine mirror of the man himself. His legacy as one of the best players and characters in NBA history will live on for years to come, so his impact on fans will persist.