Washington County, UT
ABC4

Family rescued from flooding in Snow Canyon State Park

By Megan Pickett,

5 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A family of five was rescued Wednesday at Snow Canyon State Park after major flooding trapped them.

Washington County Search and Rescue received a call at 4:30 p.m. that a family of five from Florida was trapped on the Johnson Canyon trail. The family said they were about to wrap up the hike, but the wash was full of water and they couldn’t cross.

The family consisted of a Mom, Dad, a six-year-old, a four-year-old, and a two-year-old. They said that they went hiking on Wednesday, March 15, but a flood came in, trapping them on one side of a wash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCfGB_0lKWdX5c00
    Courtesy of Washington County Search and Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4ndg_0lKWdX5c00
    Courtesy of Washington County Search and Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeUbx_0lKWdX5c00
    Courtesy of Washington County Search and Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gZ6W_0lKWdX5c00
    Courtesy of Washington County Search and Rescue

A wash is similar to a gulch and is a shallow channel that follows the contours of the water. Because of the increased precipitation this year, the wash was unable to be crossed by the family.

SAR was able to help the family of five trapped on one side of a wash with the use of a high line. The high lines are ropes put above the water and search and rescue teams are able to help the individuals over the water.

