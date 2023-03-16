Open in App
Warren, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Warren’s industrial ‘Golden Triangle’ to see improvements from grant funds

By Abigail Cloutier,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JE1Ac_0lKWcfS100

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Community Development Department announced updates for the Golden Triangle area at the Traffic and Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday.

The committee meeting focused on preliminary improvements to the Golden Triangle , which spans part of Warren and Howland Township. It would improve roads for the area that houses 19 businesses, which employ nearly 1,200 people.

Champion Police Department receives animal microchip reader

“This is where the industrial jobs [are], the ones Ohio is aching for,” said second ward Councilman Andrew Herman. “We’ve retained quite a few of these industrial jobs, and we’re doing our due diligence right now to keep those jobs here.”

One project would involve Paige Avenue to align it with Dana Street — and to potentially reopen Dana, which has been closed for seven years, much to the frustration of those who live nearby.

“The community surrounding … is just sick of the mess and the closure,” Herman said.

The plan would also realign and resurface Bronze Road at Larchmont Avenue to help connect trucks with state Route 82. The plan would also connect the existing bike path to downtown, as well as add landscaping in parts of the Golden Triangle.

“We’re in competition with a lot of other cities that will bend over backwards to make accommodations for major employers, and that is uncomfortable,” first ward Councilman Todd Johnson said.

The improvements will cost around $3.3 million. Most of the money is coming from the Federal Economic Development Administration, with just over $600,000 coming from local funding.

Director of Community Development Mike Keys says he has to work with the mayor’s office and Howland Township on these plans. He says nothing is set in stone, but they could have the designs as early as July.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Under Construction and Growing: Youngstown CityScape kicks off 2023 campaign
Youngstown, OH6 hours ago
Hiring underway for local addiction programs coordinator
Warren, OH3 hours ago
ODOT unveils plans for record construction season in Youngstown, surrounding counties
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report questions accuracy of air quality testing in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Nursing home union wants task force to hear from them
Boardman, OH41 minutes ago
‘It’s a process’: City working to clear ‘illegal’ junkyard
Youngstown, OH19 hours ago
Redevelopment begins after fire at old Royal China site in Sebring
Sebring, OH1 day ago
Ohio village owes almost $139,000 in back property taxes to county
Wintersville, OH1 day ago
Sen. Brown visits East Palestine health clinic
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago
Sharon receives grant for bank demolition, redevelopment
Sharon, PA2 days ago
State lawmaker says East Palestine recovery is marathon
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
New rehab center to open in the Valley
Niles, OH1 day ago
Free session to provide information on foster care
Youngstown, OH11 hours ago
Popular Valley bocce spot undergoing renovations
Youngstown, OH1 hour ago
Department of Health releases results of East Palestine health surveys
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
Student accused of inducing panic at Warren school
Warren, OH3 hours ago
Reporter asks for help with unsolved Youngstown homicide project
Youngstown, OH9 hours ago
Van and car collide in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH4 hours ago
Road repairs are forthcoming in Eastlake
Eastlake, OH2 days ago
Boardman police investigate theft of car found ditched in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH5 hours ago
NASA Glenn Research Center brings back behind-the-scenes tours at research facilities
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Cleveland Clinic unveils first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Downtown CLE street collapses, parking advisory issued
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Girard school hosts lemonade stand to support former student
Girard, OH1 day ago
Gas prices drop again across Northeast Ohio: See how Akron and Cleveland compare
Akron, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy