Bears Bonding: Fields, Moore, Mooney, and Claypool Spotted at Bulls Game

How do you get acquainted with your new teammates and newest weapon if you're the Chicago Bears? You go to the Bulls game.

On Wednesday, the new league year began and all moves that have been reported over the last week or so are now official. Included in those moves was the official trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers . In return, the Chicago Bears added a slew of picks and WR DJ Moore. On Wednesday, Moore was in Chicago touring Halas Hall and getting ready for his tenure with the Bears .

In addition to seeing the facilities, the new wideout also is taking in some basketball with his new offensive teammates. As shown on NBC Sports Chicago, Moore was with new teammates Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool in a suite at the Chicago Bulls game.

The group of dynamic playmakers wasted no time getting acclimated. Ultimately, this is an incredible sign for the upcoming season. If Fields and Moore are getting acclimated now, while fellow lead receivers Claypool and Mooney also join, they should all be in sync come training camp.

It is only the first step, but seeing these four together at the game has to make Bears fans happy. DJ Moore is already getting to know his new teammates for the 2023 season.