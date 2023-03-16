TNT title match set for AEW Rampage St. Patrick's Day Slam

Powerhouse Hobbs will defend against Rey Fenix.

Powerhouse Hobbs will make his first TNT Championship defense on Friday's AEW Rampage St. Patrick's Day Slam episode.

Hobbs declared an open challenge for Rampage, which Rey Fenix answered during Wednesday's Dynamite show. Hobbs defeated Wardlow to win the TNT title on last week's Dynamite.

Also announced for Rampage, newly-signed Taya Valkyrie will make her AEW in-ring debut against an unnamed opponent. Valkyrie appeared on Dynamite to confront TBS Champion Jade Cargill after Cargill defeated Nicole Matthews in an open challenge.

The Bollywood Boyz are also set for tag team action on Friday's episode, as Harv Shira and Gurv Shira will face Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Friday's Rampage will have a special start time -- 11:30 p.m. Eastern time, or following the conclusion of TNT's coverage of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament.

The lineup:

AEW Rampage St. Patrick's Day Slam, Friday, March 17 --