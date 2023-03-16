Open in App
Lake Isabella, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Water levels nearly double at Lake Isabella after back-to-back storms

By Mikhala Armstrong,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vkgN_0lKWZBYW00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With the recent storms pouring overwhelming amounts of water in Lake Isabella, Kern River Water Master Mark Mulkay shares that the lake is at around 265,000-acre feet and is rapidly changing from where it started at the beginning of the month at 135,000-acre feet.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-generation event that’s going to happen this year. There’s going to be a lot of water in the river all year long,” Mulkay said.

Kern River water levels rise 17 feet during rain storm in Kernville

Evacuation orders remain in the areas most affected by this increasing water in the Kern River, and the water from the storm has caused severe flooding and dangerous landslides.

However, many residents in Kern County still see the silver lining in all this water, like Kernville Resident Tracy Dougherty.

“We’re happy with all the water, just not so much at once, but this summer is going to be amazing at Lake Isabella and the Kern River,” Dougherty said.

Resident Nicolas Delano agrees and believes Kern needed this water.

“The more water we have, the better. There are always people struggling for clean water. This might not bring clean water, but it will revitalize the aquifers in this area and that’s good to hear,” Delano said.

However, Mulkay shares that this water is just a start to filling our aquifer.

“It’s going to do a lot of good to our aquifer. It’s really going to help, but it’s not going to fill it back up,” said Mulkay.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

But Delano shares that either way, there is a benefit to all of this water that out ways the costs it comes with.

“We have to look at the positive in this, and we’re getting what we essentially asked for, and yes, there is some cost to it, but kern county has always proven that we can rise up from anything and support each other and help each other through this,” Delano said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Possible funnel cloud visible as thunderstorm rolls through Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 hour ago
Evacuation orders throughout Kern County lifted, Cane Peak Court area in Wofford Heights still under evacuation warning for potential landslide
Wofford Heights, CA21 hours ago
Car fire momentarily delayed traffic on NB Highway 99
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rain, wind and thunderstorms expected in Kern’s forecast
Tehachapi, CA5 hours ago
Severe erosion along Tule River fuels flood concerns for Porterville homes
Porterville, CA22 hours ago
Shaping up to be the ‘biggest water year in modern history’ on the Kings River
Hanford, CA20 hours ago
Evacuation order issued for parts of Tule River
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Residents of Three Rivers ziplined to safety during rescue
Three Rivers, CA2 days ago
Bakersfield Marathon urgently seeks volunteers for Sunday race
Bakersfield, CA3 hours ago
TCSO: Evacuation order reduced to warning for Tule River
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Roads in Tulare closed due to flooding
Tulare, CA3 days ago
Heavy KCSO presence in Oildale
Oildale, CA18 hours ago
Corcoran declares local emergency to prepare for snow runoff
Corcoran, CA2 days ago
Woman killed in crash on Hwy 58 near Bealville Rd identified
Tehachapi, CA21 hours ago
Two vehicle collision temporarily halted traffic on NB Highway 99
Bakersfield, CA7 hours ago
GoFundMe started for Tehachapi woman killed in crash on Hwy 58
Tehachapi, CA4 hours ago
KCFD and other agencies host community preparedness event
Bakersfield, CA23 hours ago
Overturned semi-truck blocking traffic on Hwy 99 near 7th Standard Rd
Bakersfield, CA2 hours ago
Major injuries in vehicle rollover crash along I-5 in Gorman
Gorman, CA4 hours ago
All lanes cleared after multi-vehicle crash on SB 99 at Norris Road
Bakersfield, CA22 hours ago
Man identified in central Bakersfield homicide
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Hwy. 43 closed south of Corcoran due to flooding
Corcoran, CA4 days ago
Water still running fast and high through Kernville
Kernville, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy