Water levels nearly double at Lake Isabella after back-to-back storms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With the recent storms pouring overwhelming amounts of water in Lake Isabella, Kern River Water Master Mark Mulkay shares that the lake is at around 265,000-acre feet and is rapidly changing from where it started at the beginning of the month at 135,000-acre feet.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-generation event that’s going to happen this year. There’s going to be a lot of water in the river all year long,” Mulkay said.

Evacuation orders remain in the areas most affected by this increasing water in the Kern River, and the water from the storm has caused severe flooding and dangerous landslides.

However, many residents in Kern County still see the silver lining in all this water, like Kernville Resident Tracy Dougherty.

“We’re happy with all the water, just not so much at once, but this summer is going to be amazing at Lake Isabella and the Kern River,” Dougherty said.

Resident Nicolas Delano agrees and believes Kern needed this water.

“The more water we have, the better. There are always people struggling for clean water. This might not bring clean water, but it will revitalize the aquifers in this area and that’s good to hear,” Delano said.

However, Mulkay shares that this water is just a start to filling our aquifer.

“It’s going to do a lot of good to our aquifer. It’s really going to help, but it’s not going to fill it back up,” said Mulkay.

But Delano shares that either way, there is a benefit to all of this water that out ways the costs it comes with.

“We have to look at the positive in this, and we’re getting what we essentially asked for, and yes, there is some cost to it, but kern county has always proven that we can rise up from anything and support each other and help each other through this,” Delano said.

