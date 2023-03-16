Brother Martin’s Simeon, Laiche hold Rummel to five hits in 3-2 win

METAIRIE ( WGNO ) — Brother Martin senior and starting pitcher Gavin Simeon struck out seven in five and one-third innings, while sophomore closer Patrick Laiche added four Ks in the final five outs as the Crusaders defeated Rummel 3-2 on Wednesday at Mike Miley Stadium.

The duo allowed the Raiders just five hits, while the Crusaders had nine hits.

In the top of the first, batting in the three-hole Frank Randol hit a RBI double to left field to score Ryan Darrah, who doubled beforehand.

Rummel took the lead heading into the top of the third when Brother Martin’s Eli Booth smashed a RBI single to right field to tie the game at 2.

In the top of the fifth, Reece Roussel’s sacrifice fly to score Frank Randol became the game-winning play as Simeon and Laiche pitched well in front of a solid Brother Martin defense.

Rummel is considered by some to be the District 9-5A favorite, so the Crusaders’ sweep of the opening series goes a long way.

