Brother Martin’s Simeon, Laiche hold Rummel to five hits in 3-2 win

METAIRIE ( WGNO ) — Brother Martin senior and starting pitcher Gavin Simeon struck out seven in five and one-third innings, while sophomore closer Patrick Laiche added four Ks in the final five outs as the Crusaders defeated Rummel 3-2 on Wednesday at Mike Miley Stadium.
The duo allowed the Raiders just five hits, while the Crusaders had nine hits.
In the top of the first, batting in the three-hole Frank Randol hit a RBI double to left field to score Ryan Darrah, who doubled beforehand.
Rummel took the lead heading into the top of the third when Brother Martin’s Eli Booth smashed a RBI single to right field to tie the game at 2.
In the top of the fifth, Reece Roussel’s sacrifice fly to score Frank Randol became the game-winning play as Simeon and Laiche pitched well in front of a solid Brother Martin defense.
Rummel is considered by some to be the District 9-5A favorite, so the Crusaders’ sweep of the opening series goes a long way. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0