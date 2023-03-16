Open in App
Arkansas State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas bill that cracks down on library books heads back to Senate

By Justin Trobaugh,

5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill to crack down on what library books make it onto shelves advances.

Senate Bill 81 has passed the Arkansas House. It would make public libraries and schools liable for distributing material classified as “obscene” to minors.

Governing bodies like city councils and quorum courts would determine the appropriateness of books.

Amendments made to bill that cracks down on library books

The original part of the bill created guidelines for removing these materials from the library shelves.

Amendments were added in the House to make it so they only have to be relocated.

The bill had bipartisan opposition in the house with six republicans joining Democrats to vote against it. The bill will go back to the Senate so it can review the amendments added.

