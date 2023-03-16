Why Bob Saget's Widow Sold the House They Shared After His Death

The couple's nephew listed their home on the market shortly after the actor's passing.

Kelly Rizzo is opening up about her decision to sell the house she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget .



The beloved comedian was only 65 when he passed away suddenly on Jan. 9, 2022, and now, a little over a year after his death, his widow is getting candid about her decision to sell the home the couple once shared.

During an interview on the Tamron Hall Show , Rizzo, 43, mentioned that selling the Los Angeles -area mansion helped her process her grief and mourn the loss of her husband.



"It's such a strange thing because the home situation, you know, there's so many things about Bob that he is still so present in my life ," she said on the episode that aired on Wednesday. "If you go into my new house, there's pictures of him everywhere. It's like just shy of a Bob museum. But you know, he's still everywhere. I look at videos of him all the time. I see photos of him all the time."

"I've learned recently about grief that something about the home that you shared sometimes can be very triggering. Even if you had wonderful memories there, even if it was such a positive experience — which it was, I mean he loved our house — and it was such a positive memory, but there's something about when somebody passes, the home itself can be a situation. So that's why it was so nice to get a fresh start," Rizzo said during the Mar. 15 episode, adding, "I didn't realize that until recently."



Saget purchased the Brentwood estate in 2003 for $2.8 million. His nephew, Adam Saget , listed it on the market for $7.765 million approximately six months after his death in July 2022. It eventually sold for $5.4 million seven months later, with new buyers closing on the house sometime in Feb. 2023.

