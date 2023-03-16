Open in App
Boston 25 News WFXT

15-month-old baby heads home from Boston hospital for the first time

By Lindsey Thorpe,

5 days ago
A baby girl who was born three months premature with chronic lung disease is finally home with her family after spending the first 15 months of her life in hospital care.

15-month-old baby Helen from Falmouth, Massachusetts, and her twin, Alma, were born in December 2021.

Alma was able to go home with their mothers, Harriet and Isabela after four months in the hospital, but Helen weighed just 1 pound and 11 ounces and required more medical support.

Helen required a ventilator and feeding tube after she was born. Once she was stable, Helen was transferred to Franciscan Children’s for rehabilitative care that included respiratory, physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The staff at Franciscan Children’s helped celebrate her milestone moment on Wednesday as young Helen went home weighing 16 pounds and was reunited with her sister, Alma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

