Suspect accused of eating 75-year-old murder victim’s food, sleeping on couch after random killing

A Boston homeless shelter guest is accused of slashing a stranger’s throat before eating the 75-year-old victim’s food and sleeping on his couch in the city’s West End.

A police report and court documents obtained by Boston 25 News are revealing graphic new details in the random killing at the Amy Lowell Apartments on Martha Road.

It happened back on February 15th, and residents have spent weeks not knowing what happened to their neighbor, David MacDonald.

Now that murder suspect Dion Pelzer has been arrested, the details are worse than residents could have ever imagined.

“We were told they have to wait for the autopsy to see it was a homicide. Come to find out, his throat was slashed,” said neighbor Amanda Kidd. “It’s crazy.”

An arrest warrant said MacDonald died from an incised wound to the neck.

Boston Police said Pelzer, a resident of Brooklyn, New York, roamed the hallways of floors 10 and 11, searching for an unlocked door.

According to police, MacDonald often left his door unlocked so neighbors and Meals on Wheels could deliver food to him.

“Everyone loved him,” explained Kidd. “David would have given him the money if he would’ve said, hey give me your wallet. He would’ve given it to him. He wouldn’t have put up a fight.”

Several neighbors told Boston 25 News that the suspect made it into another person’s apartment.

They said a dog inside that unit started barking and apparently scared Pelzer off.

“It is awful and scary,” said Lea, who didn’t want her last name published. “They should’ve warned everyone in the building.”

A police report lists Pelzer’s current home address as the Pine Street Inn shelter.

He was reportedly captured on surveillance leaving the apartment building the following day after allegedly stealing MacDonald’s wallet, credit card and keys.

Police were called to Tufts Medical Center on Monday, March 13th, after a disturbance, and a man detained after a violent struggle was later identified as Pelzer.

The 30-year-old also has a warrant out of Brooklyn for a knife assault that happened in January.

He’s now being held without bail ahead of a pre-trial hearing that’s scheduled on April 12.

Property management at the Amy Lowell Apartments declined to comment to Boston 25 News about the case.

A letter that residents received this week from the HallKeen Management Team said property management is reviewing security measures and is in the process of planning a resident meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

