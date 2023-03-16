Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect accused of eating 75-year-old murder victim’s food, sleeping on couch after random killing

By Drew Karedes,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKT4E_0lKWXgeV00

A Boston homeless shelter guest is accused of slashing a stranger’s throat before eating the 75-year-old victim’s food and sleeping on his couch in the city’s West End.

A police report and court documents obtained by Boston 25 News are revealing graphic new details in the random killing at the Amy Lowell Apartments on Martha Road.

It happened back on February 15th, and residents have spent weeks not knowing what happened to their neighbor, David MacDonald.

Now that murder suspect Dion Pelzer has been arrested, the details are worse than residents could have ever imagined.

“We were told they have to wait for the autopsy to see it was a homicide. Come to find out, his throat was slashed,” said neighbor Amanda Kidd. “It’s crazy.”

An arrest warrant said MacDonald died from an incised wound to the neck.

Boston Police said Pelzer, a resident of Brooklyn, New York, roamed the hallways of floors 10 and 11, searching for an unlocked door.

According to police, MacDonald often left his door unlocked so neighbors and Meals on Wheels could deliver food to him.

“Everyone loved him,” explained Kidd. “David would have given him the money if he would’ve said, hey give me your wallet. He would’ve given it to him. He wouldn’t have put up a fight.”

Several neighbors told Boston 25 News that the suspect made it into another person’s apartment.

They said a dog inside that unit started barking and apparently scared Pelzer off.

“It is awful and scary,” said Lea, who didn’t want her last name published. “They should’ve warned everyone in the building.”

A police report lists Pelzer’s current home address as the Pine Street Inn shelter.

He was reportedly captured on surveillance leaving the apartment building the following day after allegedly stealing MacDonald’s wallet, credit card and keys.

Police were called to Tufts Medical Center on Monday, March 13th, after a disturbance, and a man detained after a violent struggle was later identified as Pelzer.

The 30-year-old also has a warrant out of Brooklyn for a knife assault that happened in January.

He’s now being held without bail ahead of a pre-trial hearing that’s scheduled on April 12.

Property management at the Amy Lowell Apartments declined to comment to Boston 25 News about the case.

A letter that residents received this week from the HallKeen Management Team said property management is reviewing security measures and is in the process of planning a resident meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Boston man accused of trying to throw ‘imposter’ wife into Fort Point Channel
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘She’s my everything’: Boston dog owner searches for pup snatched off street in Beacon Hill
Boston, MA1 day ago
Dozens of community members demand justice for 20-year-old student killed by Cambridge Police
Cambridge, MA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caught on video: Driver crashes into Stoughton car wash
Stoughton, MA20 hours ago
Massachusetts suspect wanted in connection with stabbing senior citizen more than 30 times
Malden, MA1 day ago
Boston dog owner reunited with pup after being snatched off street in Beacon Hill
Boston, MA19 hours ago
‘I found other neighbor’s belongings in my car’: Methuen residents puzzled over car robbery spree
Methuen, MA1 day ago
Owner of Boston-area pizza chain to appear in court on federal charge of forced labor
Boston, MA1 day ago
Boston Police Homicide Unit Investigating Person's Serious Injuries
Boston, MA5 hours ago
22-year-old Attleboro man sentenced after raping pre-teen neighbor
Attleboro, MA1 day ago
Woman accused of helping shooter who wounded Mass. State Police trooper on Cape Cod in 2020
Barnstable, MA1 day ago
Norwell Police officer saves owl stuck in soccer net
Norwell, MA1 day ago
BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Kanna Darius Hunt of Roxbury
Boston, MA1 day ago
25 Investigates: New Protocols at State Police Academy after recruit airlifted to Boston hospital
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Methuen police ask for help identifying men connected to spree of car break-ins
Methuen, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for romance scam, stealing $4M from victims
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Massachusetts suspect arrested in connection with trafficking fentanyl pills marked as oxycodone
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Activists to gather outside Cambridge City Hall, demand justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
Arrests made in police chase starting in Brockton and ending in Milton
Brockton, MA3 days ago
Suspect Arrested with a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Boston man tried to throw wheelchair-bound wife into water near harbor, officials say
Boston, MA3 days ago
Police investigating stabbing in Nubian Square in Roxbury
Boston, MA2 days ago
75-year old Massachusetts man’s throat slashed, robbed, suspect eats dinner, sleeps on couch
Boston, MA4 days ago
Authorities investigating after 2 23-year-olds killed in Holliston crash
Holliston, MA2 days ago
Mass. officials warn of ‘concerning increase’ in overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine
Milford, MA1 day ago
Uber driver details moments he heard woman call in fake threats against New Hampshire Walmart
Seabrook, NH2 days ago
Salem police ask for help IDing person who abandoned pit bulls on city streets
Salem, NH1 day ago
Boston city councilor proposes ban on sale of tiny bottles of alcohol or ‘nips’
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Crane tips over at construction site in Chelsea, narrowly missing nearby buildings
Chelsea, MA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy