Khloe Kardashian Isn't 'In Love' and Has 'Set Boundaries' With Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be spending time together, but they're not jumping right back into a relationship. A source tells ET, Khloe "is in a good place and has set boundaries with Tristan."

"Tristan will always be in Khloe’s life, but she isn't in love with him," the source says. "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."

Meanwhile, the source says that Khloe, who shares a4-year-old daughter, True, and an 8-month-old son with Tristan "can finally talk about what he has put her through without being emotional."

"Khloe has the biggest heart and sometimes that is her downfall," the source says."She is forgiving, loves with everything she has, and is so loyal, but she is focused on co-parenting and taking care of herself right now."

As for how Khloe's family feels about the status of her relationship with Tristan, the source says, "Kim and the rest of the family are proud of Khloe for putting herself first."

Khloe and Tristan have been spending time together since his mom's January death .

"Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss. She has acted as an amazing support system," a source previously told ET ."Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom -- his guardian angel -- the man and father that he can be, even more so now."

Khloe has publicly supported Tristan too, penning a lengthy birthday tribute to"the best father, brother & uncle."

"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles," she wrote. "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free."

