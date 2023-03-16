Open in App
Columbus, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Columbus man arrested on drug; firearm possession charges after falling asleep and crashing car into Fire Station 11

By Simone Gibson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wk20S_0lKWVfz200

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — On Wednesday, around 1:55 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to Fire Station 11 on Warm Springs Road to a report about a vehicular accident.

According to Columbus Police, responding officers found a vehicle that crashed into the fire station building, which authorities say incurred minor damage.

Officers identified the driver as 37-year-old Joseph Taylor. Police say that Taylor did not suffer from any injures and “had fallen asleep at the wheel.”

Further investigation conducted by Columbus Police revealed Taylor at the time of the accident, possessed a firearm and illegal drugs.

Authorities arrested Taylor and charged him with the following:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Duty Upon Striking a Fixed Object
  • Failure to Maintain Lane

CPD says officers transported Taylor to the Muscogee County Jail and he is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, GA newsLocal Columbus, GA
Columbus Police arrest two men in Piggly Wiggly robbery
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Columbus man charged in jailhouse murder and what police say was a racially motivated attack turns down plea deal
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot during armed robbery in LaGrange, suspect arrested
Lagrange, GA1 day ago
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge in Opelika
Opelika, AL1 day ago
Man charged with attempted murder following shooting in east Alabama
Opelika, AL1 day ago
2 Georgia men arrested for robbing Piggly Wiggly
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Ga. woman arrested after intentionally running man over with her car, police say
Columbus, GA3 days ago
RECAP: Violent weekend across the Fountain City
Columbus, GA23 hours ago
1 man injured in shooting on Fountain Court in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 shot in Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Eufaula pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle
Eufaula, AL1 day ago
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
STILL MISSING: Families from across Georgia gather to remember their missing loved ones
Columbus, GA15 hours ago
Valley man arrested for promoting prison contraband, other charges
Valley, AL4 days ago
Crash near Cypress Cove claims the life of Eufaula resident
Eufaula, AL1 day ago
Columbus woman Erin Collier missing for five years, search continues
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Lanett police arrest two people after vehicle break-in at local grocery store
Lanett, AL5 days ago
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Columbus, GA5 days ago
Woman arrested on murder charge in Columbus ‘hit-and-run’ investigation
Columbus, GA6 days ago
Lanett and Lee County officers arrest man after long highway chase
Lanett, AL5 days ago
Columbus Police investigating two-vehicle crash on Lee Street and 28th Avenue
Columbus, GA5 days ago
Suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run on I-185 in Columbus
Columbus, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy