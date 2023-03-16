Scott Disick Will Return To Season 3 Of 'The Kardashians' After Lured In With 'Massive Contract,' Insider Claims

"Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," a source disclosed. "He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis ' storyline."
However, "He felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season," the insider claimed.
The entrepreneur, 39, was allegedly given a lot of money, which certainly helped secure the deal, the insider claimed.
"Scott is in a very good place right now and he is a devoted father to his children with Kourtney ," the source continued.
“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself ,” another source added. “They love him and want him to love himself just as much.”
