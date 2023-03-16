Open in App
OK! Magazine

Scott Disick Will Return To Season 3 Of 'The Kardashians' After Lured In With 'Massive Contract,' Insider Claims

By Jaclyn Roth,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENBUT_0lKWVMPL00
mega

It looks like the Lord will be back on the small screen!

According to an insider, Scott Disick is returning to Season 3 of The Kardashians after all.

"Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," a source disclosed. "He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis ' storyline."

However, "He felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season," the insider claimed.

The entrepreneur, 39, was allegedly given a lot of money, which certainly helped secure the deal, the insider claimed.

"Scott is in a very good place right now and he is a devoted father to his children with Kourtney ," the source continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2yTL_0lKWVMPL00
mega

“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself ,” another source added. “They love him and want him to love himself just as much.”

As OK! previously reported, the reality star — who shares Mason , Penelope and Reign with Kourtney — has been laying low for the past few years.

In January, the dad-of-three posted some cryptic messages , hinting that there could be tension between him and the Kardashian clan.

"Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read alongside a photo of Shia LaBeouf . "They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people."

"Ain't that the truth," Disick added above the text.

But it seems like Disick shut down any feud rumors, as he recently commented on Kim Kardashian 's Instagram page.

"💋 @dolcegabbana," the makeup mogul wrote on February 27, to which Scott replied, "la dolce vita."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inrXX_0lKWVMPL00
mega

Though Kourtney and Scott went their separate ways, Kris Jenner admitted she will always have love for Flip It Like Disick alum.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family ," the matriarch said on social media last year. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

reported on Disick returning to the reality show.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA10 days ago
Photos of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Kissing Have Fans Furious
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Mason Disick, 13, Is Nearly Unrecognizable & Almost As Tall As Dad Scott While Out In LA: Photos
Los Angeles, CA18 days ago
Kanye West, Wife Shock With Their Recent Outing - Singer Looks Like THIS!
Culver City, CA18 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Mason Disick, 13, looks nearly as tall as dad Scott on afternoon outing
Beverly Hills, CA18 days ago
Nick Lachey Ordered To Attend Anger Management Classes & AA Meetings After Aggressively Approaching Photographer
Beverly Hills, CA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy