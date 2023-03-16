Scott Disick Will Return To Season 3 Of 'The Kardashians' After Lured In With 'Massive Contract,' Insider Claims

mega

It looks like the Lord will be back on the small screen!

According to an insider, Scott Disick is returning to Season 3 of The Kardashians after all.

"Scott filmed for the show last week after inking a massive contract to be in the upcoming season," a source disclosed. "He was initially against coming back because he didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis ' storyline."

However, "He felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season," the insider claimed.

The entrepreneur, 39, was allegedly given a lot of money, which certainly helped secure the deal, the insider claimed.

"Scott is in a very good place right now and he is a devoted father to his children with Kourtney ," the source continued.

“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself ,” another source added. “They love him and want him to love himself just as much.”

As OK! previously reported, the reality star — who shares Mason , Penelope and Reign with Kourtney — has been laying low for the past few years.

In January, the dad-of-three posted some cryptic messages , hinting that there could be tension between him and the Kardashian clan.

"Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read alongside a photo of Shia LaBeouf . "They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people."

"Ain't that the truth," Disick added above the text.

But it seems like Disick shut down any feud rumors, as he recently commented on Kim Kardashian 's Instagram page.

"💋 @dolcegabbana," the makeup mogul wrote on February 27, to which Scott replied, "la dolce vita."

Though Kourtney and Scott went their separate ways, Kris Jenner admitted she will always have love for Flip It Like Disick alum.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family ," the matriarch said on social media last year. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him."

