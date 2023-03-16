Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, and more stars at the World Baseball Classic in Miami

By Jovita Trujillo,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qkg3M_0lKWV04c00

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is going down, it’s all eyes on Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, who are fighting for a spot in the quarterfinals. The game is happening in Miami, and it’s a star-studded event with celebrities repping their flags. Check out some of the famous facess at the must-see game.


Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

In a video posted by El Gordo y la Flaca, Marc Anthony and his new bride Nadia Ferreira supported Puerto Rico. The model’s baby bump looked too cute!


Carlos Adyan

Puerto Rican host Carlos Adyan posed with the newlyweds and they were all smiles.

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee has been in Puerto Rico supporting his home, decked out in fire jerseys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7C3R_0lKWV04c00 Daddy Yankee

Elvis Crespo

Elvis Crespo shares an adorable photo with his wife, who gifted him the tickets to celebrate 14 years of marriage. The “Suavamente” singer was of course, repping his birthplace Puerto Rico.

RELATED:

Alexa Grasso becomes the first Mexican woman to win UFC title belt

Pelé’s daughter shares sweet message for Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Leo Messi is getting his own animated series


Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod, who never played for Dominican Republic in the WBC, arrives to support the country. He met up with former Dominican baseball star, David Ortiz.


Anuel AA

Anuel makes meets up with friends like Daddy Yankee to support Puerto Rico.

Carlos Adyam

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Marc Anthony Cradles Nadia Ferreira's Baby Bump on First Red Carpet Since Pregnancy Announcement
Miami, FL25 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Casual Jennifer Lopez rocks cargo pants, messy bun at new $64M home with Ben Affleck
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA14 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Check out JLo and Ben Affleck’s new home in the Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle on prominent $64M LA billionaire’s mansion
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy