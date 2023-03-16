Open in App
Fresno County, CA
FEMA on standby for next round of storms in Fresno County

5 days ago

After the significant rainfall, reinforcements have been called in to help neighborhoods that have been severely impacted by floodwaters in Fresno County

FEMA Trailers are now stationed at the Fresno County Fairgrounds ready to assist those who need it.

Fresno County is gearing up ahead of more rain expected next week and they are not taking any chances.

"These are actually storage trailers, and they are full of supplies that we would need in a mass evacuation, so there's cots and blankets, there's food, there's water," said Terri Mejorado

Enough to feed and house 20,000 people for up to 3 days. Action News reached out to FEMA who is partnering with Fresno County, they issued a statement that reads in part:

"...FEMA is continuing to coordinate with state and local government to stage commodities including food, water, cots, and other necessities around the state in preparation for potential needs. The federal family stands ready to support the state wherever needs arise..."

"Knowing that there is another storm coming in next week, that's looking like it can be of significance, this is there for when we need it," explained Mejorado

County officials plan on applying for federal assistance after assessing recent new damage. Costs from January's storm totaled over $20 million countywide.

New assessments are required for each storm to qualify for individual funding.

"All the local homeowners who have experienced damage to their homes please submit a survey and again this is not a guarantee of funding."

The goal for this operation is to save time and have emergency supplies ready, rather than having to request them from partners as far as Sacramento or Los Angeles during an emergency.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
